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    Just Landed: June 2026 Newcomers

    908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic accompanies a monthly article...... read more read more

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:

    Airman 1st Class Yasmin Ross – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:

    Senior Airman Nadia Gamboa Sepulveda – 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Andrew Norwood – 908th Security Forces Squadron

    Airman Basic Eliott Terry – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Jacob Wall – 908th CES

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

    Maj. Justin Baird

    Staff Sgt. Kaylee Exum

    Airman 1st Class Astrid Florian Giron

    Capt. Sarah Scott

    Airman Kaleyah Washington

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:48
    Story ID: 568946
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 38
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Just Landed: June 2026 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic

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    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    newcomers
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