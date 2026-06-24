Military Freefall School welcomes new commander

Photo By Ana Henderson | The Military Freefall School (MFFS) located at Yuma Proving Ground, welcomed a new commander on the morning of June 26, 2026. Outgoing Commander Maj. Matthew Morneault who held the position since 2024 relinquished command to Maj. Truett Hickam. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ana Henderson | The Military Freefall School (MFFS) located at Yuma Proving Ground, welcomed a new...... read more read more

The Military Freefall School (MFFS) located at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), welcomed a new commander on the morning of June 26, 2026.

Outgoing Commander Maj. Matthew Morneault, who held the position since 2024, relinquished command to Maj. Truett Hickam.

Lt. Col. Nicholas Manghelli, Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Special Warfare Training Group and MFFS Company Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Zachary Achziger welcomed Hickam and his family.

During the ceremony, Achziger passed the guidon to outgoing commander Morneault, who then passed it to Manghelli. Manghelli passed the guidon to incoming commander Hickam to symbolize the change in leadership. The passing of the guidon ended with Hickam passing it to Achziger as his first act as commander.

In his outgoing speech, Morneault thanked YPG Commander Col. Charles Seaberry and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Holthus for their support during his time at YPG, as well as the flight detachment that supports the school.

He also thanked his former Company Sergeant Major Matthew Krueger saying, “The Soldiers of the special forces regiment and across the joint force are better because they have known you and because they have been trained by you. And yes, I even count myself among them.”

Hickam, who previously served at YPG, said in his address to the MFFS unit, “I look forward to being humbled by your expertise. I look forward to being coached by your professionalism.”

The MFFS falls under the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.