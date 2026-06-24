Photo By Senior Airman Jade Caldwell | From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ty Neuman, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jade Caldwell | From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ty Neuman, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, presides over the 7th Bomb Wing Change of Command ceremony alongside outgoing commander Col. Seth Spanier and incoming commander Col. Robert Sturgill Jr. at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 26, 2026. As the presiding officer, Neuman officially transferred the authority of the wing, ensuring the continuous, lethal readiness of the conventional bomber force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell) see less | View Image Page

7th Bomb Wing welcomes new commander Your browser does not support the audio element.

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas –U.S. Air Force Col. Robert "Ripper" Sturgill Jr. took the helm of the 7th Bomb Wing during a change of command ceremony, June 26, 2026, marking a new chapter of leadership for the Air Force's premier conventional bomber wing.



Sturgill, who most recently served as the commander of the 509th Operations Group at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, took command of the wing from Col. Seth Spanier during a ceremony presided over by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ty Neuman, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander.



Neuman praised the wing’s recent accomplishments under Spanier’s command, specifically highlighting their flawless execution during recent high-profile operations.



“In many ways, these past three years may be the most impressive and distinguished years for the B-1 and this community,” Neuman said. "How do you top all of that? You bring in Colonel ‘Ripper’ Sturgill. His background is tailor-made for the unique challenges of the 7th Bomb Wing. He is a man of character who will always do the right thing for the right reason and ensure Dyess and the B-1 remains the most lethal platform long into the future."



Sturgill steps into the position with a wealth of operational experience. Commissioned in 2001 through the Air Force ROTC program at Brigham Young University, Sturgill is a command pilot with more than 3,500 flight hours in the T-37, T-38, F-16, B-2 and B-1.



As the commander of the Air Force's largest B-1 wing, he is now responsible for organizing, training and equipping the personnel who operate, maintain and sustain the B-1B Lancer fleet, enabling rapid, long-range strike capabilities for combatant commanders worldwide. He is also accountable for ensuring the readiness, resilience and well-being of more than 15,500 military and civilian personnel, families and retirees associated with Dyess Air Force Base.



In his first address to the wing, Sturgill thanked the men and women of the 7th Bomb Wing and shared the personal philosophy that will guide his command.



"The reason I joined the military was to defend the Constitution," Sturgill said. "Thank you for what you do to make the world the kind of place I want my loved ones to live in. I love you already because of the oath you’ve taken and the mission you’ve chosen."



He stressed that defending those ideals in an era of strategic competition requires a disciplined and forward-looking approach to warfighting.



"Preparation matters because we don’t know exactly what the next fight will look like," Sturgill said. "We’re investing in sustainment and modernization because this airframe still has an important role to play. Preparing for tomorrow’s fight starts today."



In his outgoing address, Spanier reflected on his tenure, highlighting the wing’s critical role in recent global events and expressing his deep gratitude for the Airmen of Team Dyess.



"In some wings, it can be difficult to connect everyday actions to the broader strategic ‘why,’ but that job is a lot easier when you’re in the middle of the most dynamic and operationally intensive period the bomber air forces have seen in decades," Spanier said. "During recent operations, the 7th Bomb Wing expertly applied combat airpower across the globe. Thanks to your efforts, the B-1 remains the backbone of conventional long-range strike—the roving linebacker that every Air Component Commander demands in their AOR."



Spanier went on to praise the relentless work ethic of the wing, noting how their daily operational success was built on a foundation of constant growth and dedication.



"At the end of my command, I can confidently say you continue to crush the mission," Spanier concluded. "I’ve watched this team grow, evolving into ever more capable Airmen. Thank you, one last time, for your service, commitment and sacrifice.”



Spanier leaves Dyess to become the Senior Military Executive Assistant to the Commander, United States Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.