Photo By Kaylee Wendt | Construction resumes on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's repair of the Dunkirk Harbor west breakwater in Dunkirk, New York, June, 29 2026. The project restores the breakwater's ability to reduce wave energy, protect the harbor, and support safe navigation on Lake Erie.(U.S. Army Photo by Kaylee Wendt) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | Construction resumes on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's repair of...... read more read more

U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS Buffalo District Building Strong®

Repair Work Continues on Dunkirk Breakwater

The Dunkirk outer breakwater rehabilitation project continues this summer as the first phase of repairs nears completion.

The breakwater is critical to safe navigation in Dunkirk Harbor and has sustained damage from years of wave and ice exposure. The first phase of repairs fixed approximately 1,850 feet of the structure, with a second phase ongoing now through November 2026 to repair the remaining 450 feet.

$4.5 Million awarded for the second phase of repairs to the Dunkirk breakwater.

Construction will continue through November 2026.

The breakwater is critical to protect harbor operations, waterfront recreation, and safe refuge for Great Lakes vessels.

*Photos and video available https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCq3A7.

“Dunkirk Harbor is a critical component of the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting economic growth in the local economy,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson, USACE Buffalo District commander. “We look forward to delivering this project on time and within budget, ensuring Dunkirk’s waterfront continues serving the local community and the country.”

The full project is expected to be completed by November 2026. Repairs include reinforcing the breakwater with stone and raising the crest elevation to improve long-term stability.

The project is fully federally funded, including a $9.1 million first-phase contract and an additional $1.9 million for second-phase repairs.

Construction is not expected to impact harbor navigation. Boaters are advised to stay clear of construction equipment and vessels.

Photos and video are available athttps://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCq3A7https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCq3A7.

The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. Learn more at www.lrd.usace.army.mil/buffalo.