95th Wing pays homage to heritage, unveils new tail flash

Courtesy Photo | A B-17 Flying Fortress static display temporarily showcases the Square B insignia as a homage to the 95th Bombardment Group at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, June 26, 2026. The Square B insignia is now featured on the E-4B Nightwatch. The first aircraft was unveiled to the 95th Bomb Group Memorials Foundation members, active-duty 95th Wing Airmen, their family and friends as part of the 95th Wing’s Heritage Week. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Ethan Bell) see less | View Image Page

The early morning air felt thick with nerves and anxious thoughts. Maintainers scurried around B-17 Flying Fortresses, making final adjustments to the aircraft as bomber crews assigned to the 95th Bombardment Group (H) readied themselves for the U.S. Army Air Corp’s Eighth Air Force’s first penetrating strike into Nazi Germany on Aug. 17, 1943.

The mission was to take place exactly one year after the first 8th USAAF mission over Europe. Twenty-four B-17s marked with a Square B -- a black box with a white “B” -- on the tail to visually mark the 95th BG aircraft that participated in the mission.

Despite dismal weather, B-17s took to the sky where they endured countless challenges by German fighters until they reached their intended target, the Messerschmitt 109 factory. The 95th BG released their bombs and helped contribute to destroying a significant portion of the factory.

Only eight Square B aircraft returned to base following the raid mission.

The 95th BG was activated June 14, 1942, and was inactivated Aug. 28, 1945, after flying 8,625 sorties over 321 combat missions. The 95th BG group dropped 19,769 tons of munitions, delivered 456.5 tons of food to feed starving Dutch citizens and was the only group to receive three presidential citations during World War II.

When the 95th BG was inactivated, the Square B insignia was retired. Eighty-one years later, the Square B tail insignia is back.

On June 26, 2026, the first E-4B Nightwatch featuring the insignia, was unveiled to the 95th Bomb Group Memorials Foundation members, active-duty 95th Wing Airmen, their family and friends as part of the 95th Wing’s Heritage Week, which took place at Offutt AFB, Neb.

“The Square B is more than a symbol,” said Col. Brian Hassler, 95th Maintenance Group commander. “It represents one of the most decorated 8th Air Force bomb groups of WWII, a formation of Airmen who flew into the heart of danger over Europe and helped shape the outcome of the war through courage, discipline, sacrifice and an unshakable commitment to one another.

By placing the Square B on the E-4B, we are not simply honoring a proud chapter of Air Force history; we are reinforcing the connection between their mission and ours. Though the platforms and operational environment have changed, the obligation to deliver combat credibility, readiness, and excellence has not.”

For the last couple of years, a team of seven maintainers were responsible for bringing the historic insignia back to life. The team coordinated approvals, procurement and installment of the Square B.

“Seeing the Square B displayed represents months of planning, teamwork, and a deep respect for our heritage across the entire maintenance group,” said Hassler. “Our Airmen work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the E-4B is ready whenever the nation calls. To see that effort now carried beneath a symbol so rich with heritage is both humbling and inspiring. It reminds us that we are part of something much larger than ourselves.”

The men and women of the 95th Wing stand the watch, 24/7, 365 days a year, just like their predecessors in the 95th BG. Both set of Airmen upheld the responsibility to be ready, reliable and lethal when called upon.

“As a maintainer, seeing our wing’s heritage brought back to life and highlighted on the flight line brings me an immense sense of pride,” said Master Sgt. Ethan Bell, 95th MXG quality assurance superintendent. “It gives us a deep sense of ownership in our aircraft and our global mission. It is incredibly rewarding to be a part of something this historic -- marking the first-ever major paint scheme redesign of the E-4B.”

The initial Square B insignia on the E-4B, made from high-durability aviation vinyl, costs approximately$2,500 per aircraft and will be applied to half of the fleet. In the future, the insignia will be permanently integrated into the paint scheme once aircraft undergo scheduled depot-level repainting.

“A tail flash is more than paint on an aircraft, it’s a symbol of our identity and a tribute to one of the greatest generations,” said Hassler. “To any veterans of the 95th BG or their families, your legacy is alive and well. Every time this E-4B takes to the skies to support the president and the secretary of war, it carries your spirit with it. We are incredibly honored to wear the Square B.”

The E-4B serves as the National Airborne Operations Center and a component to the National Military Command System for the president, secretary of war and the joint chiefs of staff. The aircraft also serves as a survivable command, control and communications center.

“The Square B belongs on this aircraft because it reflects exactly who we strive to be: professionals forged by heritage, united by mission, and committed to excellence in every sortie, every inspection, and every task,” noted Hassler. “We are proud to honor the past, but even more proud to carry it forward.”

The 95th Wing was activated on Feb. 25, 2025, at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., and provides national-level command and control to senior U.S. officials.

(Editor’s Note: Historical information for this article was gathered from the 95th Bomb Group website: https://95thbg.com)