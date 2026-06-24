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    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

    Photo By Debra Watts | As the United States approaches its semiquincentennial—reflecting on 250 years of...... read more read more

    SINGAPORE

    05.29.2026

    Story by Luis Delgadillo 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

    SINGAPORE – As the United States approaches its semiquincentennial—reflecting on 250 years of military heritage—the necessity of a resilient and reliable defense industrial base remains clear. Today’s team of multi-functional experts represents DCMA Pacific Singapore:

    • Dale Wilson, an information technology specialist with 11 years of experience
    • Steve Olson, a technical lead and host nation liaison with 17 years of experience in quality assurance
    • Tyrell Pyne, an industrial specialist and pre-award survey manager with seven years of experience in industrial base analysis and production surveillance
    • Farrah Convento, a transportation officer with 10 years of experience
    • Kit Wah Lee, a contracting and management analyst with 20 years of experience
    • Linn Chan, a contracting and management analyst with 11 years of experience
    • Bobby Lu, a contracts director with 17 years of experience
    • Michael Pueblo, an administrative liaison with 21 years of combined experience in management support, quality assurance, information resource management and manpower
    • Christy Lam, an administrative contracting officer with 23 years of experience
    • Valentino Noble, a quality assurance specialist with 10 years of experience
    • Leslie Flores, a quality assurance specialist with 20 years of experience
    • Anthony Miles, deputy commander with 41 years of experience in engineering, leadership and technical supervision
    • Sandra Binny, an executive assistant with 35 years of experience
    • Mark Sim, a quality assurance specialist with 22 years of experience as a quality assurance specialist, an industrial specialist and procurement technician

    DCMA Pacific includes offices in Singapore, Korea, Japan, and New Zealand. Its area of responsibility spans the Pacific region with an active workload in Singapore, India, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Korea. Whether they are conducting pre-award surveys to verify a new contractor’s capabilities, managing host-nation relationships or performing critical onsite surveillance for military components, these professionals serve as the Department of War's eyes and ears in the Indo-Pacific. The command’s oversight ensures that regional industry partners consistently provide warfighters with products that meet strict military specifications, on time and on budget.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 10:41
    Story ID: 568911
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence, by Luis Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

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    agency news
    America250
    Freedom250
    DCMA Pacific Singapore

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