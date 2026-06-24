DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

Photo By Debra Watts | As the United States approaches its semiquincentennial—reflecting on 250 years of...... read more read more

Photo By Debra Watts | As the United States approaches its semiquincentennial—reflecting on 250 years of military heritage—the necessity of a resilient and reliable defense industrial base remains clear. The 265 years of collective expertise at DCMA Pacific Singapore embodies the functional excellence required to sustain warfighter support. (DCMA graphic by Debbie Watts) see less | View Image Page