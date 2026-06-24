SINGAPORE – As the United States approaches its semiquincentennial—reflecting on 250 years of military heritage—the necessity of a resilient and reliable defense industrial base remains clear. Today’s team of multi-functional experts represents DCMA Pacific Singapore:
DCMA Pacific includes offices in Singapore, Korea, Japan, and New Zealand. Its area of responsibility spans the Pacific region with an active workload in Singapore, India, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Korea. Whether they are conducting pre-award surveys to verify a new contractor’s capabilities, managing host-nation relationships or performing critical onsite surveillance for military components, these professionals serve as the Department of War's eyes and ears in the Indo-Pacific. The command’s oversight ensures that regional industry partners consistently provide warfighters with products that meet strict military specifications, on time and on budget.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 10:41
|Story ID:
|568911
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence, by Luis Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.