DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Leading up to our nation’s semiquincentennial, the Defense Contract Management Agency launched a campaign to highlight its team members’ dedication and expertise. Today’s team of multi-functional experts represents DCMA Space Enterprise Sunnyvale:
Gustabo Sandoval, quality assurance specialist with 50 years of experience in inspection, quality and property inventory
Anthony Bener Gervacio Magwili, quality assurance specialist with 40 years of quality assurance and aircraft maintenance experience with the Air Force
Sang Phan, communications systems engineer with 40 years of experience in engineering and aircraft maintenance
Rita Chan, chief systems engineer with 41 years of experience in engineering as a satellite, research and development engineer for the Army and Air Force
Lydia Nelson, administrative contracting officer with 40 years of experience in contracting
Kenneth Iwasa, earned value management specialist with 40 years of experience in earned value management and aircraft avionics
With a combined 251 years of experience, DCMA Space Enterprise Sunnyvale professionals are trained and focused on agency and Department of War mission priorities. DCMA Space Enterprise supports warfighters, civilian space exploration, and our nation’s utilization of space by mapping and illuminating the complex supply chain feeding our defense industrial base.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 10:25
|Story ID:
|568909
|Location:
|SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
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