DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

Photo By Debra Watts | With a combined 251 years of experience six professionals from the Defense Contract...... read more read more

Photo By Debra Watts | With a combined 251 years of experience six professionals from the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Space Enterprise Sunnyvale contracting office are trained and focused on agency and Department mission priorities. The contracting office supports four major programs: Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, Space Based Infrared System, Fleet Ballistic Missile and Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous Earth Orbit. (DCMA graphic by Debbie Watts) see less | View Image Page