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    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

    Photo By Debra Watts | With a combined 251 years of experience six professionals from the Defense Contract...... read more read more

    SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Story by Luis Delgadillo 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

    SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Leading up to our nation’s semiquincentennial, the Defense Contract Management Agency launched a campaign to highlight its team members’ dedication and expertise. Today’s team of multi-functional experts represents DCMA Space Enterprise Sunnyvale:

    • Gustabo Sandoval, quality assurance specialist with 50 years of experience in inspection, quality and property inventory

    • Anthony Bener Gervacio Magwili, quality assurance specialist with 40 years of quality assurance and aircraft maintenance experience with the Air Force

    • Sang Phan, communications systems engineer with 40 years of experience in engineering and aircraft maintenance

    • Rita Chan, chief systems engineer with 41 years of experience in engineering as a satellite, research and development engineer for the Army and Air Force

    • Lydia Nelson, administrative contracting officer with 40 years of experience in contracting

    • Kenneth Iwasa, earned value management specialist with 40 years of experience in earned value management and aircraft avionics

    With a combined 251 years of experience, DCMA Space Enterprise Sunnyvale professionals are trained and focused on agency and Department of War mission priorities. DCMA Space Enterprise supports warfighters, civilian space exploration, and our nation’s utilization of space by mapping and illuminating the complex supply chain feeding our defense industrial base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 10:25
    Story ID: 568909
    Location: SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence, by Luis Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

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    TAGS

    Agency News
    America250
    Freedom250
    DCMA Space Enterprise Sunnyvale

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