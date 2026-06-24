1st Lt. Kendrick Key posthumously awarded Soldier’s Medal for heroism in Morocco

Photo By Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens | A memorial display featuring battlefield crosses, portraits, personal effects and wreaths honoring U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kendrick Key and U.S. Army Spc. Mariyah Collington, who served with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, stands inside Katterbach Chapel as soldiers and attendees gather for a memorial ceremony at Katterbach Kaserne, Germany, June 29, 2026. The memorial ceremony brought together Soldiers, family members and leaders to honor their service, sacrifice and lasting legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens). see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – 1st Lt. Kendrick L. Key Jr., a 27-year-old native of Richmond, Virginia and platoon leader for 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, received the Soldier’s Medal for sacrificing his life in a valiant attempt to save a fellow Soldier, leaving behind a legacy of extraordinary heroism that will forever be honored.

"1st Lt. Key is the leader we all hope we are in the same situation,” said Col. Haileyesus Bairu, the former 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander. “He sacrificed his life to take care of a Soldier in need. This is a sacrifice that leaves our brigade both heartbroken and humbled.”

On the evening of May 2, after daily operations for Exercise African Lion 26 were finished, Key and a group of Soldiers took an off-duty hike to observe the sunset along the cliffs of the Cap Draa Training Area in Morocco. Unexpectedly, the Atlantic coastline suddenly became the scene of a life-threatening emergency.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. local time, Spc. Mariyah S. Collington, an air defender with 5-4 ADAR and a native of Tavares, Florida, lost her footing on the slick rocks and fell 10 feet into the ocean. Without hesitation, Key recognized Collington’s distress and immediately rushed to the cliff’s edge.

Key started issuing directives to the members of his platoon and coordinated an improvised rescue line to reach Collington. Despite their best efforts, the cliffs and surf rendered the improvised line ineffective.

The situation escalated when Collington became unresponsive, and Key’s focus switched from assistance to recovery, with little regard for his own safety.

He positioned himself to secure Collington, when a large wave smashed into the cliff and Key was hit with the full brunt of the wave’s force. He kept his hold on the line, but a second rogue wave hit and carried both Key and Collington out to sea.

Immediately, a call went out for help and African Lion pivoted from a training exercise to a massive search and rescue operation. The US and Moroccan militaries coordinated efforts to cover thousands of square kilometers over the next 10 days. On May 9, a Moroccan military team recovered Key and three days later, Collington.

“We are grateful beyond measure to the Kingdom of Morocco, to SETAF-AF, and to our joint teammates who relentlessly searched every hour and every day until they recovered 1st Lt. Key and Spc. Collington,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, former commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

In 1926, the Soldier’s Medal was established for acts of heroism not involving conflict with the enemy. It is the highest non-combat award to honor a Soldier. The award criteria states that it may only be given to those who put their lives on the line to help others. Key’s decision to risk his own life to save another Soldier embodies the significance of the medal.

During a ceremony in Ansbach, in front of Key’s soldiers, friends, and family, he was posthumously awarded the Soldier’s Medal, a recognition of the ultimate act of selfless service and bravery.

“Our hearts go out to the families of 1st Lt. Key and Spc. Collington and their fellow Soldiers for their loss.” said Lt. Col. Christopher Couch, 5-4 ADAR commander. “Key gave his life in service of his Soldier without hesitation. His selflessness is an enduring example of what it truly means to lead, by stepping first into danger to protect those under your care.”

Key’s final, selfless act will be forever honored and remembered as the ultimate measure of a leader and a soldier.