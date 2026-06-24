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    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

    Photo By Debra Watts | With a combined 255 years of experience, this team of DCMA Missiles Tucson...... read more read more

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Story by Luis Delgadillo 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    TUCSON, Ariz. – Leading up to our nation’s semiquincentennial, the Defense Contract Management Agency launched a campaign to highlight its team members’ dedication and expertise. Today’s team of multi-functional experts represents DCMA Missiles Tucson:

    • Michael Polk, a quality assurance specialist with 45 years of experience
    • Kenneth Armstrong, a quality assurance specialist with 45 years of experience
    • Rogaciano Delcastillo, a quality assurance specialist with 45 years of experience
    • Edward Meyerhofer, a quality assurance specialist with 41 years of experience
    • Kay Eiband, a contract administrator with 41 years of experience
    • Mark Pagel, a supervisory contract specialist with 38 years of experience

    With a combined 255 years of experience, this team of professionals are trained and focused on agency and Department of War mission priorities. The office manages over 3,000 contracts valued at $153 billion across 30-plus programs, specifically supporting five War Department critical munition initiatives for the joint force and active combat operations, including the recent Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 10:25
    Story ID: 568907
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence, by Luis Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

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    TAGS

    Agency News
    America250
    Freedom250
    DCMA Missiles Tucson

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