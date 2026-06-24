TUCSON, Ariz. – Leading up to our nation’s semiquincentennial, the Defense Contract Management Agency launched a campaign to highlight its team members’ dedication and expertise. Today’s team of multi-functional experts represents DCMA Missiles Tucson:
With a combined 255 years of experience, this team of professionals are trained and focused on agency and Department of War mission priorities. The office manages over 3,000 contracts valued at $153 billion across 30-plus programs, specifically supporting five War Department critical munition initiatives for the joint force and active combat operations, including the recent Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 10:25
|Story ID:
|568907
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence, by Luis Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.