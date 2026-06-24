DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

Photo By Debra Watts | With a combined 255 years of experience, this team of DCMA Missiles Tucson...... read more read more

Photo By Debra Watts | With a combined 255 years of experience, this team of DCMA Missiles Tucson professionals are trained and focused on agency and War Department mission priorities. The office manages over 3,000 contracts valued at $153 billion across 30+ programs, specifically supporting five Department of War critical munition initiatives for the joint force and active combat operations, including the recent Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury. (DCMA graphic by Debbie Watts) see less | View Image Page