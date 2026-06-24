JIATF-401 Strengthens Counter-UAS Partnership Through Training

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Drones and drone controllers sit on a table as part of the counter-UAS field day demonstration at the 205th Regional Training Institute’s training bay at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Drones and drone controllers sit on a table as part of the counter-UAS field day...... read more read more

In support of the Office of the Secretary of War for Policy, Joint Interagency Task Force 401 is partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to increase counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) training to strengthen homeland defense. JIATF-401 supports training at the FBI’s National Counter-UAS Training Center (NCUTC) by providing instructors that support the FBI curriculum.

This partnership enables real-world training of state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT) law enforcement personnel who require the skills to mitigate drone threats. At NCUTC, JIATF-401 embeds support the Counter-UAS Operator Course by integrating Department of War best practices into scenario-based instruction. “Protecting major public events from illicit drone activity takes a unified federal effort,” said Bryan Stevens, FBI Deputy Assistant Director, Critical Incident Response Group. “The FBI thanks the Department of War for its partnership at the National Counter-UAS Training Center and is committed to continuing this work to keep these events safe.”

Training emphasizes real-world conditions such as nighttime detection, layered airspace awareness, and coordinated mitigation techniques, followed by advanced practical exercises that replicate operational protection of high-density venues and critical infrastructure.

“Our goal is to support the NCUTC by integrating lessons learned into their existing program of instruction,” said Jeff Hughes, one of the JIATF-401 embeds. “This training is directly increasing law enforcement counter-UAS capabilities, which is vital for homeland defense.”

This integrated approach ensures the Department of War successfully transfers critical combat lessons about defeating drone threats to our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.

Leaders from JIATF-401 recently met with the FBI and local law enforcement in Los Angeles to learn about security operations in defense of the World Cup. The visit highlighted how federal, state and local partners are integrating counter-UAS capabilities to keep stadium and fan zone environments safe. These operations demonstrated a synchronized approach to counter-drone efforts that comprise shared situational awareness and integrated command structures across the FBI and local law enforcement.

“Counter drone capabilities include more than just technology,” said Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. “It is imperative that we provide realistic, effective training for local operators. Our partnership with the FBI’s training center and our operational coordination efforts are helping deliver the training, tools, and synchronization law enforcement needs to protect the homeland.”