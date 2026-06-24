Rear Adm. Bret E. Grabbe Assumes Command of Submarine Group Ten

Rear Adm. Robert E. Wirth relinquished command of Submarine Group Ten to Rear Adm. Bret Grabbe during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, June 26, 2026.

Wirth, a Grand Island, New York native, took command of Group Ten in May 2024. During his tenure, he prioritized force generation and a culture of safety across the Kings Bay waterfront.



"Leading the men and women of Submarine Group Ten has been the absolute privilege of my career," said Wirth. "Our success over the past two years comes down to our people and our culture of safety. We focused every day on ready ships and ready crews and this team delivered on that promise. The strength of this command is built on the connection and trust between our Sailors and the surrounding community. I hand the watch over with absolute confidence in this team and their future."



During the ceremony, Adm. Rich Correll, commander of U.S. Strategic Command presented Wirth with the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious service.



As the Group Ten Commander, Wirth guided over 9,000 military and civilian personnel to ensure ready ships and ready crews. His leadership was instrumental in delivering the nation's strategic assets through the Atlantic ballistic and guided missile submarine force. Crucially, he also led the command through vital infrastructure and training preparations for the arrival of the future COLUMBIA class submarines.



Correll and Vice Adm. Richard Seif, commander of Naval Submarine Forces, served as guest speakers for the ceremony.



Seif highlighted the critical role of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in the nation’s strategic deterrence mission.

"This is truly America’s undersea arsenal," said Seif. "This is the engine that drives our most important joint mission and underwrites our national security every day."



Correll delivered remarks praising Wirth’s leadership, crediting him with strengthening both the command’s warfighting readiness and culture of Team Kings Bay.



“[Rear Adm. Bob Wirth] didn’t just deliver readiness for the nation; he fostered a culture of excellence here at Kings Bay and enhanced the welfare of every Kings Bay Sailor,” said Correll. “The results speak for themselves. During his tenure… Kings Bay here won [the Omaha Trophy] not once, but twice consecutively. That speaks volume about the standard of excellence and standard of readiness that Adm. Wirth and his team here embodies."



Grabbe, a Kansas native, assumes command following his assignment as Commander of NATO Submarines and Deputy Chief of Staff for Submarines at Maritime Command Headquarters. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University and holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.



"It is an honor to take command of Submarine Group Ten and join this incredible team," said Grabbe. "The reputation of the Sailors and civilians here is unmatched. Taking command of the East Coast strategic deterrent force is a tremendous responsibility. Together we will maintain our sharp edge, keep pushing forward, and continue to provide the nation with an unshakable strategic deterrent."



Grabbe brings extensive operational leadership to Kings Bay. His sea tours include assignments aboard USS Alaska, USS Memphis, and USS Providence. He previously commanded USS Alexandria and served as Commodore of Submarine Squadron 15. Grabbe most recently served as the Commander, Submarines, North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Deputy Chief of Staff, Submarines, Maritime Command Headquarters before reporting to Submarine Group 10.



Submarine Group Ten is the nation's preeminent provider of sea based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio class submarines.



For more news from Commander Submarine Group 10, visit the official Navy website and our command Facebook page.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:38 Story ID: 568900 Location: KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Bret E. Grabbe Assumes Command of Submarine Group Ten, by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.