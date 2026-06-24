Defending those who defend: Robins ADC preserves mission readiness

Photo By Jasmine Braswell | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Capt. Joshua Hillman, 78th Air Base Wing Area Defense Counsel lead, poses for a portrait at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The ADC was established to provide vital legal support and counsel to Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmine Braswell) see less | View Image Page

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 78th Air Base Wing Area Defense Counsel at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is keeping Airmen in the fight by guarding their rights.

Similar to civilian legal counsel, the ADC is there to represent and fight for Airmen facing investigations under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Because their services cover anything from administrative letters of counseling to court martials, walking through the ADC door means an Airman is facing one of the most challenging days in their life.

“We have a direct impact on people’s lives,” said Capt. Joshua Hillman, 78th ABW ADC lead. “We see Airmen at their lowest, and we may be the only people in their corner to support them. We want to make sure they get constitutional representation to protect their rights.”

This commitment to protecting rights is vital during investigations and when an Airman is being court martialed. The team actively guides Airmen through stressful realities, files motions, interviews witnesses and presents evidence on their behalf to ensure the process remains fair and transparent.

“We will listen to you, and we will fight for you, but that doesn’t mean we can make things disappear,” said Hillman. “Sometimes you must own up to things, but our goal in this office is to listen to you and help fight for you to make sure your truth comes out.”

Beyond courtroom defense, the ADC offers vital administrative support for non-judicial punishments, helping Airmen draft responses to letters of reprimands, admonishments, counseling and Article 15s. Even though the ADC cannot represent Airmen in civilian court, they can help navigate the military consequences if a civilian legal issue begins to impact their military standing.

The ADC can advocate for you directly with your commander, but every situation is unique. Typically, the ADC can request to speak with unit commanders depending on what the issue is, but it is on a case-by-case basis.

“I try my best to foster those relationships on base and encourage unit commanders and shirts to reach out to me for a second, or even initial opinion on how to handle a situation,” said Hillman. “Usually, the misconduct needs to be documented in some way, and we can discuss the best way to handle that to allow the member to bounce back rather than to end their career.”

Hillman says the ADC’s goal is keeping Airmen at their desks or in their cockpits.

“These investigations can take a very long time, literally years,” said Hillman. “From the start of your investigation till the time you go to court, it will 100% put a stop sign on your career for that period. You will need someone who is there for you, can fight for you and protect your career, and that is what we are here to do.”

An Airman can contact the ADC at any point in the investigative process or for non-judicial punishments. For more information about Area Defense Counsel, call 478-468-5852.