Fort McCoy Commemorative Area welcomes dozens of visitors during June open hours, highlights Army heritage

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Visitors to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area walk in the heritage area June 25, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of visitors stopped by the Commemorative Area on June 25 and 26 to learn more about U.S. Army and Fort McCoy history, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Visitors to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area walk in the heritage area June 25, 2026,...... read more read more

Dozens of visitors explored Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area during special public open hours June 25-26, taking the opportunity to learn about the installation's more than 117 years of military history while celebrating June as U.S. Army Heritage Month, according to officials with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.

The two-day event welcomed community members, military families, veterans, retirees, and installation personnel to the 11-acre historic area, which includes the Fort McCoy History Center, five restored World War II-era buildings, the outdoor Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and numerous historical displays that preserve and showcase the installation's unique legacy.

On June 25, the Commemorative Area was opened for guests attending the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy command team farewell potluck held in nearby Building 905. Visitors had the opportunity to tour the History Center, explore Equipment Park, and walk through the historic grounds while gathering for the event, Fort McCoy Public Affairs officials said.

The following day, June 26, the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office opened the Commemorative Area for five hours, welcoming dozens of visitors who viewed recently added exhibits inside the History Center, including displays highlighting Operation Allies Welcome and other new historical artifacts. Guests also toured the five historic World War II buildings, explored the Equipment Park's collection of military vehicles and equipment, visited Veterans Memorial Plaza, and enjoyed walking throughout the grounds.

According to Fort McCoy Public Affairs officials, the Commemorative Area continues to serve as the installation's centerpiece for preserving and sharing Fort McCoy's history while providing educational opportunities for visitors of all ages. The area showcases the installation's evolution from its establishment in 1909 through World War I, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, post-9/11 operations, Operation Allies Welcome, and Fort McCoy's current role as one of the Army's premier Total Force training centers.

The June open hours also coincided with U.S. Army Heritage Month, observed each June to recognize the Army's birthday and celebrate the service's long history of defending the nation. At Fort McCoy, the Commemorative Area provides visitors with an opportunity to experience that heritage firsthand through authentic World War II facilities, historical exhibits, military artifacts, and interpretive displays that tell the story of both the Army and Fort McCoy's enduring contributions to national defense.

Equipment Park remained one of the most popular attractions during the two-day event, allowing visitors to closely examine historic military vehicles, artillery pieces, engineering equipment, and other displays representing decades of Army service. Inside the History Center, guests explored exhibits chronicling more than a century of Fort McCoy history while learning how the installation has supported generations of Soldiers, service members, and military operations.

The Fort McCoy Commemorative Area was originally dedicated in 1995 as the World War II Commemorative Area and has grown into one of the Army's premier installation heritage sites. Today, the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office manages the area and continues to expand its exhibits and educational offerings to preserve the installation's history for future generations, according to Public Affairs officials.

Public open hours at the Commemorative Area continue throughout the summer, giving visitors additional opportunities to experience Fort McCoy's rich military history while gaining a deeper appreciation for the Army's heritage and the installation's longstanding role in training and supporting the Total Force.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”