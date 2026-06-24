International helicopter exchange hosted onboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) hosted over 45 international partners from 8 countries during an international helicopter warfighter exchange at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), June 27, 2026.

During the visit, pilots from the navies of the United States, Republic of Korea, Italy, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Mexico compared procedures, discussed aviation challenges and strengthened relationships. The event was designed to build trust, improve communication and support cooperation among the different countries.

“We’re privileged to host the international helicopter exchange aboard Theodore Roosevelt,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Andrew Poulin, strike operations officer aboard Theodore Roosevelt.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase naval aviation and work with our partners from different countries.”

Sailors assigned to Theodore Roosevelt highlighted flight deck procedures, launch and recovery operations and the coordination required to operate aircraft safely, while visiting sailors observed how Theodore Roosevelt and embarked aviation units work in unison.

“It’s been a great experience for helicopter pilots to exchange ideas, share flight experiences, learn about different cultures and get to know more people,” said Peruvian Navy Cmdr. Antonio Gonzáles.

During the exchange visiting sailors were taken to the hangar bay, flight deck, and navigation spaces. The locations on the tour route all play a role in flight operations aboard Theodore Roosevelt.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to participate in exercises like this, which allow us to improve our tactical skills and build relationships with other navies,” said Mexican Navy Lt. j.g. Francisco Valencia.

Theodore Roosevelt is participating in RIMPAC to enhance readiness, strengthen partnerships and support regional security across the Indo-Pacific. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands. June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.