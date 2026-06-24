U.S. Naval Hospital Rota Partners with DoWEA to Support Student Athletes and Military Families

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | Lt. Vanessa Bernales and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Benjamin Mason conduct blood pressure screenings for Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) student athletes during a sports physical rodeo at David Glasgow Farragut Middle High School, Naval Station Rota, Spain, June 02, 2026. During the event, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota staff completed more than 169 sports physicals, improving access to care for military families and helping students meet participation requirements for the 2026–2027 school year. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Marlena Irizarry) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | Lt. Vanessa Bernales and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Benjamin Mason conduct blood...... read more read more

ROTA, Spain – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota recently partnered with Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) schools to provide sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the 2026–2027 school year.

Hospital staff completed 169 sports physicals at David Glasgow Farragut Middle High School, helping students meet participation requirements for school athletics and ensuring they are medically cleared to safely compete during the upcoming school year.

The event provided military families with a convenient opportunity to complete an important requirement before the start of classes. Providers, nurses, Hospital Corpsmen, and support staff worked together to conduct the physicals and support the health and well-being of military-connected students.

"Providing care and services that support our military families is an important part of our mission," said Lt. Marlena Irizarry, nurse in Medical Homeport and lead coordinator for the event. "Events like these allow us to bring healthcare directly to our community while helping students prepare for a safe and successful school year."

The annual event reflects USNH Rota's ongoing partnership withDoWEA schools and commitment to supporting military families across Naval Station Rota. By providing convenient access to sports physicals, the hospital helps students stay active, healthy, and ready to participate in school athletics.

Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,700 service members and their families.

For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil (http://www.rota.tricare.mil/).