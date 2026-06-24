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    U.S. Forces Conduct Additional Strikes After Iran’s Latest Commercial Ship Attack

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Forces Conduct Additional Strikes After Iran’s Latest Commercial Ship Attack

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 27, at the Commander in Chief’s direction.

    After yesterday’s U.S. strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. ET. The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil.

    CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping. U.S. military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

    Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 17:54
    Story ID: 568859
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 73
    Downloads: 0

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