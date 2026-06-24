Coast Guard responds to vessel allision with 10 people on Lake Erie Your browser does not support the audio element.

June 26, 2026

Ensign Maureen Hammond

716-291-1524/Maureen.A.Hammond@uscg.mil



CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard responded to a 37-foot recreational vessel with 10 people on board after they struck the breakwall across from the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland Harbor on Lake Erie, Thursday night.



Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes watchstanders received notification at 11:52 p.m. that four people had sustained injuries, including one adolescent with a head injury, after their vessel struck the breakwall and with the operator additionally reporting concerns for the condition of the vessel.



Watchstanders launched the Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew. The boatcrew arrived on scene at 12:32 a.m. and confirmed the vessel was taking on water. The boatcrew transferred all 10 people on board the RB-S and transported them to North Coast Harbor, where the adolescent was evaluated by emergency medical services.



The vessel's owner arranged for a local commercial salvage company to recover the vessel. There are no reports of pollution.



“We could not be more proud of the job our crew did,” said Chief Petty Officer Adrian Ledesma, executive petty officer, Station Cleveland Harbor. “They displayed excellent technical proficiency, demonstrated a strong understanding of the operational risks, triaged multiple injured people onboard, and safely transferred them to the awaiting EMS personnel.”



For more information, please contact Ensign Maureen Hammond, Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Public Affairs Officer at 716-291-1524 or via email at Maureen.A.Hammond@uscg.mil.



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