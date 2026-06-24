Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to vessel collision near Monroe Harbor, Illinois Your browser does not support the audio element.

June 26, 2026

Lt. Josoph Neff

414-286-1022/Josoph.P.Neff@uscg.mil



CHICAGO — The Coast Guard and local Chicago partner agencies responded to a collision involving two vessels and 14 people aboard near Monroe Harbor, Illinois, Thursday night.



One person is dead and four people sustained injuries.



Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan watchstanders received notification from Chicago Police Department dispatch at 11:44 p.m. about two vessels colliding, one with nine people aboard, the other with five people aboard. Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Chicago 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew who arrived on scene at 11:59 p.m.



The RB-M boatcrew took one of the vessels in tow and transferred the nine people from that vessel to a Chicago Marine Police Department asset and transported them to the Chicago Marine PD headquarters, where they reportedly did not seek further care from emergency medical services.



The second vessel was towed by a second Chicago Marine PD boatcrew and the remaining five batters were transferred to EMS at Queen’s Landing.



The incident is under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.



“While the circumstances are under investigation, this serves as a sobering reminder that safety on the water begins long before leaving the dock,” said Lt. Cmdr. James Alling, Sector Lake Michigan, search and rescue mission coordinator. “Boaters should always wear a life jacket, maintain a proper lookout, operate at a safe speed, and never operate a vessel under the influence. Taking these simple precautions can make the difference between a close call and a tragedy."



For more information, please contact the Sector Lake Public Affairs Officer, Lt. Joseph Neff at 414-286-1022 or via email at Josoph.P.Neff@uscg.mil.



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