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    USFK Commander Visits Army Transformation and Training Command to Assess Modernization Efforts

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Story by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    USFK Commander Visits Army Transformation and Training Command to Assess Modernization Efforts
    AUSTIN, Texas--- Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, traveled to Austin, Texas, June 23, 2026, for his first official visit to the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command.

    Lt. Gen. Miles Brown, T2COM acting commanding general, hosted Brunson for a series of engagements with senior T2COM leadership. The visit included tours of the Army Software Factory and the Army Applications Laboratory, where Brunson examined ongoing efforts to accelerate software development, improve connectivity and deliver smarter systems to the joint force.

    "Army modernization starts here," Brunson said. "Faster software, better connectivity and smarter systems are accelerating capability to the force. What happens here directly impacts readiness on the Korean Peninsula. Modernization must reach the foxhole."

    T2COM serves as the Army's primary organization for transforming training doctrine and integrating emerging technologies into the force. The Army Software Factory and Army Applications Laboratory are central to that mission, developing and deploying digital tools designed to reduce the time between capability identification and battlefield fielding.

    For USFK, the stakes of that timeline are immediate. U.S. and Republic of Korea forces on the peninsula operate in one of the most complex security environments in the world. Brunson's visit underscored the command's view that modernization initiatives developed in Austin have direct operational relevance to deterrence and alliance readiness in northeast Asia.

    UNC/CFC/USFK is responsible for maintaining armistice agreements, combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and the readiness of approximately 28,500 U.S. service members stationed in the Republic of Korea.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 20:33
    Story ID: 568845
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USFK Commander Visits Army Transformation and Training Command to Assess Modernization Efforts, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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