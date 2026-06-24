From the Clinic to the Community: NMRTC Patuxent River Showcases Navy Medicine to the Next Generation

Photo By Maria Scott | Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Reginald Smalls, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River, inspects a Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) platoon guidon bearer during the Annual Military Inspection (AMI) at Great Mills High School. Smalls served as a guest inspector for the event, evaluating cadets on their military bearing, uniform appearance, and general knowledge, highlighting the command's commitment to community mentorship. see less | View Image Page

Throughout the spring semester, officers and hospital corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River stepped out of their daily clinic roles to bring the mission of Navy Medicine directly to the St. Mary’s County community. By sharing their military and medical expertise in local gymnasiums, career centers and classrooms, these Sailors are building vital connections with the next generation of students and future leaders. This proactive engagement directly supports the Navy Medicine Enterprise (NME) Line of Effort 4 which is to “Assemble and Retain Talented Naval Medical Forces.”

“Our high school and community engagements are more than career fairs; they’re an investment in the future of the Navy and Navy Medicine," said Capt. Ken Radford, commanding officer of NMRTC Patuxent River. "The stories our Sailors share with young people in Southern Maryland plant seeds that may grow into tomorrow’s corpsmen and Navy Medicine healthcare providers supporting our national defense.”

While outreach is a year-round commitment, the command's efforts traditionally surge throughout the spring semester. This recent seasonal push brought Navy medical personnel face-to-face with hundreds of local students, bridging the gap between the military and the community while highlighting the impactful career opportunities within military medicine.

Supporting "The Hornet Navy" and the Career Center at Great Mills High School

Kicking off the spring surge in mid-February, a major highlight of the outreach effort was the team's participation in the Annual Military Inspection (AMI) at Great Mills High School. The school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) program, proudly known as "The Hornet Navy," boasts a robust enrollment of 250 cadets led by retired Chief Petty Officer Robert V. Mack. Built on a culture of accountability, respect, growth and pride, the thriving program goes beyond standard inspections to develop confident, capable young leaders who demonstrate discipline, academic commitment and a strong sense of service across their campus.

The inspection was overseen by Review Officer Cmdr. Nichole Benson—a nurse practitioner and the primary pediatrician at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, who also shares a personal connection to the program as the parent of an active "Hornet Navy" cadet.

The core mission for the visiting NMRTC Patuxent River Sailors was to take a hands-on role in evaluating the platoons' military bearing, uniform appearance and general knowledge. However, their presence offered a unique, dual-purpose benefit; when the physical demands of the rigorous, extended formation affected a few of the cadets, the Navy medical team was able to quietly and seamlessly step out of their inspector roles to provide immediate ancillary medical support.

“We were extremely grateful for the presence of the clinic staff during our inspection,” Mack said. “Their professionalism, readiness and commitment to supporting our cadets ensured the day ran smoothly and safely. Having medical personnel available not only provided an added layer of preparedness but also reinforced to our students the importance of teamwork and community partnership. Their support reflects the collaborative spirit that strengthens our entire program.”

Beyond the inspection deck, the command also brought a dynamic, interactive experience to the Great Mills High School Career Center. The NMRTC Patuxent River Medical and Dental Team hosted a special session for students exploring futures in healthcare. The distinguished panel included the command's executive officer, Capt. Teresita Alston (periodontist), Lt. Cmdr. Stephanie Green (dentist), Lt. Natalie Grose (physician assistant) and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Rebecca Osgood.

The highly engaging session featured a blend of informative presentations and hands-on demonstrations. The group walked students through the diverse pathways into Navy Medicine, outlining the enlisted hospital corpsman route, officer commissioning programs and highly sought-after medical and dental school scholarship options. They also shared personal experiences and highlighted the unique professional benefits and profound sense of purpose that comes with serving as a corpsman or provider in the U.S. Navy. “Our medical and dental provider visitors from NMRTC Patuxent River are the talk of the town, and people are reaching out to us asking to have a similar experience in their classrooms at other school locations!” said Latoya Carroll, career counselor at Great Mills High School.

Joint Engagement at Chopticon High School

The outreach momentum extended beyond the Navy uniform to Chopticon High School where NMRTC Patuxent River personnel engaged with cadets from the Air Force JROTC program. The Chopticon AFJROTC is led by Maj. Jill Mayo and retired Master Sgt. Kim Hoh.

Demonstrating a strong joint-service partnership, the command visited the Chopticon cadets several times throughout the spring semester. Chief Petty Officer Amanda Ellis initiated the connection and delivered a comprehensive presentation on Navy Medicine outreach and career opportunities. Building on that momentum, Chief Petty Officer Amber Ronquille and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ifeoluwapo Olayemi returned to discuss leadership and professional development within Navy Medicine. Moving beyond a standard career brief, the Sailors shared photos and videos from personal deployments. They detailed firsthand experiences of serving aboard Navy warships, operating in foreign countries, embedding with the Marine Corps and participating in humanitarian missions. The personal accounts were very well received by the cadets, providing them with a practical, cross-branch perspective on military readiness and how medical personnel support the armed forces worldwide.

Exploring Dental Careers at the James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center

The dental department took their expertise into the classroom once again at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. Wendy J. Farrell, the dental assisting instructor, hosted the Navy dental team for an in-class session specifically tailored for the Dental Assisting II students.

Green and Lt. Kellie Pacheco, both Navy dentists, along with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mitchell McGinnis, explained the rigorous training involved in the military dental field and offered students a tangible look at how military training translates to civilian credentials. The presentation resonated deeply with the class, particularly with several graduating seniors in attendance who expressed interest in pursuing the unique opportunities available within Navy Medicine dentistry.

For Green, engagements like this are a vital part of the overarching Navy Medicine mission. “Serving as a Navy dentist is a calling that blends clinical excellence with service to something greater than myself,” Green shared. “Beyond the clinic, what I value most is the opportunity to make a broader impact through community outreach. Engaging with students and introducing them to the opportunities available in the Navy is especially meaningful. Whether speaking in classrooms or participating in local events, I enjoy sharing my journey and helping young people see how a career in the Navy can provide purpose, leadership, education and professional growth. It’s rewarding to spark curiosity, answer questions and open doors they may not have considered before.”

Hands-On Medical Training at Spring Ridge Middle School Career Day

To cap off the robust 2025-2026 academic year outreach schedule, a team of enlisted medical professionals took center stage at a local spring Career Day in June. Expanding on the breadth of Navy Medicine, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Reginald Smalls, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Luis Morales, Hospitalman Apprentice Elisa Medina-Moya and Hospitalman Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis delivered dynamic presentations to students.

A highlight of the event was their segment on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), which is the military's standardized, life-saving trauma care protocol used on the battlefield. The corpsmen led interactive hands-on demonstrations, allowing students to engage directly with medical gear and practice trauma response techniques. The team also provided valuable insights into the daily operations and essential capabilities of laboratory and pharmacy technicians in the Navy.

Securing the Future Force

By stepping out of the clinic and into local schools, the Sailors of NMRTC Patuxent River are doing much more than just fulfilling a mission—they are building lasting bridges with the local community. These grassroots engagements provide a vital platform for active-duty personnel to share their experiences and professional expertise. These officers and corpsmen serve as a powerful beacon, inspiring and guiding the next generation of Sailors.