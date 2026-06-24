EMF 150-Bravo Changes Command; Ready to Support Global Humanitarian, Combat Operations by Providing Role 3 Medical Care

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable | U.S. Navy Capt. Shannan Rotruck, commanding officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150-Bravo, salutes the sideboys after assuming command during a change of command ceremony, at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, June 26. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable) see less | View Image Page

Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Bravo conducted a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Medical Center San Diego, June 26, 2026.

Capt. Ian Fowler relinquished command to Capt. Shannan Rotruck in a formal ceremony, marking a significant transition for the deployable Navy field hospital unit.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which formally passes the authority and responsibility of command from one officer to another.

Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, commander, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego and director, Naval Medical Center San Diego, served as the presiding officer and presented Fowler with the Legion of Merit medal in recognition of his performance during his time in command of EMF Bravo.

During her remarks, Adriano spoke of the significant role EMF Bravo has in Navy Medicine.

"Our mission is not only to lead Sailors but to preserve the fighting strength of the Fleet and the Fleet Marine Force," she said. "The EMF is a critical wartime asset. It represents the expeditionary edge of Navy Medicine, ready to deploy, ready to respond, and ready to deliver life-saving capability wherever our nation calls."

Adriano then spoke specifically about EMF Bravo’s operational mission and its close ties with the military treatment facility.

"Whether EMF Bravo is supporting global humanitarian care or combat operations, here in San Diego we have a strong, supportive partnership," Adriano added. "Our doctors, nurses, corpsmen, and support teams develop the judgment, confidence, and teamwork required to deliver safe, high-quality care downrange. This partnership ensures our personnel maintain operational proficiency and seamless integration."

As Fowler provided his last comments as EMF Bravo commanding officer, he mentioned the key accomplishments of the command during his time in leadership and addressed his thoughts on his successor.

"Over the last two years, EMF Bravo has accomplished many things, to include deploying forces to Iraq, conducting joint exercises like Keen Sword, and completing a highly successful unit-level training at Camp Pendleton," said Fowler. "The volume and complexity of the care we provide are the reps and sets that build our medical readiness. I am very humbled to have served as your commanding officer, and I know Captain Rotruck will take the command to even greater accomplishments."

Following the change of command, Fowler will retire from the Navy after completing 22 years of active service.

Rotruck is stepping into the commanding officer role from her position as the executive officer.

Immediately prior to assuming command of EMF Bravo, Rotruck was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of her outstanding service during her time as the executive officer.

During her comments, she thanked her family for their support and addressed the Sailors of EMF Bravo.

Rotruck emphasized that the unit stands ready for any mission and is prepared to deliver Role 3 medical care anywhere in the world when called upon. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to have served as their executive officer and noted how privileged she felt to step into the role of commanding officer. She concluded by stating that together, they will continue to hone their clinical skills, empower leaders at every level, and maintain the ready, lethal medical force the nation relies on.

The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.