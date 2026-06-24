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    U.S. Strikes Iran in Response to Attack on Commercial Vessel

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Strikes Iran in Response to Attack on Commercial Vessel

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran, June 26, as a powerful response to yesterday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

    U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack.

    The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor.

    CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:43
    Story ID: 568726
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 772
    Downloads: 0

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