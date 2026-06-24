93d Air Ground Operations Wing Change of Command Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The 93d Air Ground Operations Wing (AGOW) welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffery “Hoolie” Mack and bid farewell to Col. John “Coke” Blocher during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



The ceremony marked the transition of leadership for the 93d AGOW and was presided over by Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander.



Before introducing the new commander, Behmer praised Blocher’s leadership and commitment to Airmen during his tenure. Through a focus on innovation and genuine leadership, Blocher fostered a culture of trust, growth and mission excellence.



“Commanding the 93d AGOW is a unique task,” said Behmer. “Col. John “Coke” Blocher is responsible for a network of warfighters distributed across 20 geographically separated Army and Air Force Installations. The 93d AGOW’s span of control rivals that of any other wing in the Air Force, and yet he never lost sight of our number one priority – supporting our Airmen and their families.”



Behmer highlighted the wing’s unique role in connecting air and ground forces, emphasizing its importance to the Air Force and joint force mission.



While introducing Mack, Behmer expressed confidence in his ability to build upon the wing’s legacy and lead the organization into its next chapter.



“The challenges he faced, when responsible for the execution of the Air Tasking Order daily in a contested operational requirement, have proven his mettle,” said Behmer. “Hoolie is well prepared to lead, and I have complete trust he will continue this Wing’s legacy and take great care of our people and inflict great harm on our enemies.”



Behmer said Mack’s experience and leadership philosophy align with the wing’s mission of delivering agile combat support and enabling joint force operations across the globe.



Assuming command from Blocher, Mack expressed his intentions to equip the wing and pledged his commitment to its Airmen and mission.



“To all of my teammates, old and new, without your intrepid fighting spirit, and without your friendship and teamwork, I could have gone fast, but I wouldn’t have gone far. Instead, we go together,” said Mack. “To the AGOW, I have a moral and ethical duty to organize, train and equip you for whatever challenges are ahead. We start now. Train hard and take care of each other.”



The change of command ceremony formally transferred authority and responsibility from Blocher to Mack, ensuring continuity of leadership and the continued execution of the 93d AGOW’s mission to organize, train and equip Airmen to enable air-ground operations worldwide.