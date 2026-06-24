As Temperatures Rise, Army Sustainers Keep Baumholder Hydrated and Mission‑Ready

Photo By 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams | U.S. Army Spc. Henry Karimu, a 92W water treatment specialist assigned to the 240th Composite Supply Company, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, lets water run over his hands while conducting a diagnostic check on a HIPPO water distribution system at its designated community rehydration point on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 25, 2026. The potable‑water point was established to provide Baumholder Military Community residents relief from rising temperatures and to support ongoing heat‑injury prevention efforts. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams | U.S. Army Spc. Henry Karimu, a 92W water treatment specialist assigned to the 240th...... read more read more

BAUMHOLDER, Germany— As temperatures across Europe surged into the 90s this week, the rising heat posed a real threat to mission readiness and community safety. In response, the 16th Sustainment Brigade activated one of its many sustainment capabilities, calling on Soldiers of the 240th Composite Supply Company to provide critical water relief to the Baumholder Military Community. Their rapid response showcased just a portion of the capabilities housed within the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and the broader sustainment enterprise across the brigade.

The 240th CSC is no stranger to supporting the community. In recent months, the unit has represented the Knights Brigade during water‑related disruptions, using its technical expertise to deliver safe, reliable access to potable water. Their ability to mobilize quickly and provide immediate sustainment effects has made them a trusted asset across the installation.

This week, their mission shifted to heat‑injury prevention as rising temperatures affected military communities across Europe.

On June 24, 2026, Soldiers from the 240th CSC were tasked to establish a community‑accessible potable‑water point on Smith Barracks. A two‑Soldier team rapidly mobilized, setting up at a water access point and preparing a 2,000‑gallon HIPPO water distribution system for public use. Spc. Collin Gordon a 92W water treatment specialist, monitored system gauges while Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Castillo, a fellow 92W and section leader, filled the tank.

“This system is normally used in field environments and can hold up to 2,000 gallons,” Castillo said. “When paired with Army platforms such as the Load Handling System (LHS) or the Palletized Load System (PLS), it can be transported anywhere we need it.”

The mission provided immediate relief to the community while allowing the Water Platoon to train on wartime tasks — reinforcing readiness while delivering real‑time support.

Recently, the 240th CSC demonstrated these same capabilities alongside NATO partners, including the Finnish Army, during SWORD 26, showcasing the brigade’s ability to mobilize, purify, and distribute potable water from non‑consumable sources. These joint efforts strengthened interoperability and highlighted the 16th Sustainment Brigade’s reputation for delivering world‑class sustainment across the European theater.

“Hydration is a critical part of medical readiness,” Spc. Gordon emphasized. “Dehydration can lead to kidney failure or even death. This water point helps prevent that.”

On June 25, 2026, the HIPPO was staged in a central, high‑traffic area to support Soldiers conducting physical training and community members moving across the installation. With early‑morning temperatures already climbing, the water point offered a place to hydrate, cool off, and refill containers — a simple but effective measure to reduce heat‑related injuries.

A second team, including Spc. Henry Karimu, another 92W, executed the follow‑on phase by downloading the HIPPO and preparing it for continued use. Before departing, Karimu conducted a serviceability check, splashing water on his face and taking a drink — a small reminder of the system’s immediate value.

By establishing this water point, the 16th Sustainment Brigade once again demonstrated the essential role of Army sustainers: protecting Soldiers, maintaining readiness, and supporting the daily flow of life across the Baumholder Military Community — with the 95th CSSB and 240th CSC leading the effort on the ground.