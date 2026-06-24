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    Gaining Altitude: June 2026 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly...... read more read more

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:

    Isaac Delcid

    To Senior Airman:

    Andres Arredondoguerrero

    Hope Burke

    Xavier Carruth

    Kyra Jackson

    Dyllan Mckay

    Jaryus Wilson

    To Staff Sgt.:

    Joseph Ahmedu

    Sophia Inman

    Jalani Kirkman

    Auston Reeves

    To Tech. Sgt.:

    Dylan Earnest

    To Master Sgt.:

    Destiny Mayo

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 13:37
    Story ID: 568692
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: June 2026 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

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    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude
    promotions

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