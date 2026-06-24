Gaining Altitude: June 2026 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Isaac Delcid
To Senior Airman:
Andres Arredondoguerrero
Hope Burke
Xavier Carruth
Kyra Jackson
Dyllan Mckay
Jaryus Wilson
To Staff Sgt.:
Joseph Ahmedu
Sophia Inman
Jalani Kirkman
Auston Reeves
To Tech. Sgt.:
Dylan Earnest
To Master Sgt.:
Destiny Mayo
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 13:37
|Story ID:
|568692
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|0
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