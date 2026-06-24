419th Fighter Wing welcomes newest enlisted leaders during induction ceremony

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air...... read more read more

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, delivers remarks during the 419th Fighter Wing's combined noncommissioned officer and senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 3, 2026. Wolfe spoke to Airmen and the wing's newest NCO and SNCO inductees about the responsibilities of enlisted leadership, emphasizing the importance of mentorship, professionalism and service as they assume greater leadership roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae) see less | View Image Page