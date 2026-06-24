2nd Audiovisual Squadron Change of Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah. – U.S. Air Force Maj Kenneth A. Hicks assumed command of the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron from Lt. Col. Kay M. Nissen during a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force, Utah, June 24, 2026.



The 2nd Audiovisual Squadron is one of the two Department of the Air Force audiovisual units and continues to execute global visual information support for Air Force and joint communication priorities.

Nissen led the squadron for two years, through a period of continued mission development, growth and success in support of Department of War missions.



“Phoenixes, I could never say thank you enough for the experience of being a part of this team,” said Nissen. “To our NCOs and Airmen, nothing moves in the squadron without your buy in, positive attitude and hard work.”



During the ceremony, Col. William C. Powell, Air Force Public Affairs Agency commander, expressed gratitude to Nissen for her leadership and emphasized the positive culture she built within the 2 AVS. He also expressed confidence in Hicks’ ability to continue that legacy and build upon the squadron’s success.



Nissen’s tenure as commander included advancing the squadron’s role in information warfare capabilities and establishing a robust culture of training and mission command.



She helped define initial and full operational capability requirements for a deployable information warfare team, contributing to the development and presentation of a new Unit Type Code to the Joint Force.



Nissen reflected on her time leading the squadron and shared a personal story about Hicks.



“I have to share a story from two years ago when he came up to me and said, ‘Ma’am, nice to meet you, I want your job,’” said Nissen. “Looking back, all of our conversations displayed your persistence, tenacity, care and curiosity. I now have the best gift of knowing the squadron will be in good hands.”



Hicks arrives to the 2 AVS from the College of Naval Command and Staff, Naval Station Newport, R.I., where he earned his master’s degree in Defense and Strategic Studies.



Upon the assumption of command, Hicks shared his enthusiasm for joining the squadron and its members, noting his respect for the unit’s sustained performance and reputation.



“You have been performing at a high level for a very long time, and I have been deeply impressed from afar by what this squadron has accomplished,” said Hicks. “You are incredible at what you do, and you matter to the Department of the Air Force now more than ever in this contested information environment… Let’s get after it.”