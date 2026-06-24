(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    2nd Audiovisual Squadron Change of Command

    2d Audiovisual Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Tyshee Mann | Maj. Kenneth Hicks, 2d Audiovisual Squadron inbound command, receives command from...... read more read more

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tyshee Mann 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    2nd Audiovisual Squadron Change of Command
    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah. – U.S. Air Force Maj Kenneth A. Hicks assumed command of the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron from Lt. Col. Kay M. Nissen during a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force, Utah, June 24, 2026.

    The 2nd Audiovisual Squadron is one of the two Department of the Air Force audiovisual units and continues to execute global visual information support for Air Force and joint communication priorities.
    Nissen led the squadron for two years, through a period of continued mission development, growth and success in support of Department of War missions.

    “Phoenixes, I could never say thank you enough for the experience of being a part of this team,” said Nissen. “To our NCOs and Airmen, nothing moves in the squadron without your buy in, positive attitude and hard work.”

    During the ceremony, Col. William C. Powell, Air Force Public Affairs Agency commander, expressed gratitude to Nissen for her leadership and emphasized the positive culture she built within the 2 AVS. He also expressed confidence in Hicks’ ability to continue that legacy and build upon the squadron’s success.

    Nissen’s tenure as commander included advancing the squadron’s role in information warfare capabilities and establishing a robust culture of training and mission command.

    She helped define initial and full operational capability requirements for a deployable information warfare team, contributing to the development and presentation of a new Unit Type Code to the Joint Force.

    Nissen reflected on her time leading the squadron and shared a personal story about Hicks.

    “I have to share a story from two years ago when he came up to me and said, ‘Ma’am, nice to meet you, I want your job,’” said Nissen. “Looking back, all of our conversations displayed your persistence, tenacity, care and curiosity. I now have the best gift of knowing the squadron will be in good hands.”

    Hicks arrives to the 2 AVS from the College of Naval Command and Staff, Naval Station Newport, R.I., where he earned his master’s degree in Defense and Strategic Studies.

    Upon the assumption of command, Hicks shared his enthusiasm for joining the squadron and its members, noting his respect for the unit’s sustained performance and reputation.

    “You have been performing at a high level for a very long time, and I have been deeply impressed from afar by what this squadron has accomplished,” said Hicks. “You are incredible at what you do, and you matter to the Department of the Air Force now more than ever in this contested information environment… Let’s get after it.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 12:50
    Story ID: 568681
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Tyshee Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2d Audiovisual Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    2d Audiovisual Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    2d Audiovisual Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFPAA
    2 AVS
    ceremony
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version