Photo By Garrett Cole | U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Florio, 552nd Maintenance Group commander, Lt. Col. Gregory...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Cole | U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Florio, 552nd Maintenance Group commander, Lt. Col. Gregory Thomas, outgoing 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, and Maj. Scott Gregory, incoming 552nd AMXS commander, walk into a change-of-command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 23, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority from Thomas to Gregory. see less | View Image Page

552nd AMXS welcomes new commander during change of command Your browser does not support the audio element.

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Standing inside Dock 2 beneath the American flag and beside the E-3 aircraft that has long defined the mission here, the 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marked a turning point June 23 as Lt. Col. Gregory Thomas relinquished command to Maj. Scott Gregory.



The ceremony served as more than a formal exchange of authority. It was a moment to recognize three years of demanding maintenance operations, constant change, and the Airmen who kept aircraft flying through deployments, exercises, divestments, facility moves, and the daily pressure of maintaining an aging fleet.



Col. Brian Florio, who presided over the ceremony, said changes of command may seem ceremonial. Still, they matter because they show the weight carried by commanders and the people they lead.



"We do have the ceremony, and we make it a big deal because it is a big deal," Florio said.



During Thomas' tenure, the squadron supported four active-duty operational squadrons, the formal training unit, one Reserve operational squadron, and a test squadron. Florio said the team did so with a small number of roughly 40-year-old aircraft that require "a million miracles" each day they fly.



Those miracles became routine under Thomas' command.



The squadron executed three flying hour programs totaling more than 10,000 hours, supported presidential missions, counter-drug operations, and major exercises across Nellis Air Force Base, Alaska, Guam, and Hawaii. The unit also generated two E-3s in less than 24 hours to support a presidential Pacific summit and maintained a 95.8% mission effectiveness rate.



Those accomplishments came as the squadron navigated the divestment of 13 aircraft, a drawdown of 300 maintenance personnel, multiple relocations due to facility issues, and the added strain of mold and corrosion across the aircraft.



"Greg, words fail to express my overwhelming gratitude to you for getting after the mission, but more importantly, taking care of America's sons and daughters under your command," Florio said.



Among the achievements highlighted during the ceremony was the creation of a resiliency center that brought together licensed clinical social workers, a counselor, and the group chaplain in a centrally located space. Florio said the center became certified as a medical group satellite location, reducing the need for Airmen to travel across base for mental health support.



For Thomas, that effort stood out above the awards, sorties, and statistics.



"Working with you to build up the resiliency center and the impact you made on lowering the mental health stigma was a highlight of my career," Thomas said, addressing one of the team members who helped build the program. "There are people alive due to the work we have done."



Thomas used his final address to thank the broad network of people who supported the squadron, from legal offices and security forces to first sergeants, chiefs, commanders, maintainers, and family members. He spoke with humor, gratitude, and the kind of familiarity earned only through long days, late calls, and shared pressure.



He also reminded his Airmen what they had done together.



"You fought the heat, the cold, the wind, the rain, the snow, and the mold," Thomas said. "You answered every deployment, every TDY requirement, and every flying schedule thrown your way without complaint. Every single time, you delivered."



Thomas said the squadron answered whenever the nation called, whether supporting presidential missions across the globe, pivoting between combatant command requirements, or finding ways to keep daily missions moving despite parts shortages.



"This squadron is truly America's AMXS," Thomas said. "Constant support never falls out."



Following Thomas' final salute, the guidon passed to Gregory, formally transferring responsibility for the squadron.



Gregory arrived at Tinker after attending Air Command and Staff College and previously served with the 393rd Bomber Generation Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, supporting B-2 Spirit operations. Florio said Gregory's background in bomber, fighter, and high-tempo maintenance operations makes him ready for the challenges ahead.



"He is the right leader at the right time," Florio said. "Everyone there is waiting for your guidance and ready to execute your vision."



In his first remarks as commander, Gregory thanked Thomas for preparing the squadron for continued success and said he was honored to join a team with such a proud record.



"The strength of this squadron reflects the time, effort, and care that you have invested in its people and mission," Gregory said.



Gregory also thanked his wife, Corey, their children, Caleb and Cade, and his parents for their support throughout his career and repeated moves. He said the Air Force's changing mission environment will require adaptation, innovation, and hard work, but the squadron's people give him confidence.



"What gives me confidence isn't just an airframe, a process, or a program," Gregory said. "It is the people."



Gregory said the Airmen of the 552nd AMXS are already generating combat power, solving difficult problems, supporting operations around the world, and delivering when the nation needs them most.



"I look forward to learning from you, working alongside you, and earning my place on this team," Gregory said.



As the ceremony ended with Gregory receiving his first salute, the squadron closed one chapter. It began another, carrying forward a legacy built by generations of maintainers who have kept the E-3 mission alive through change, uncertainty, and demand.



"Our responsibility is clear," Gregory said. "Continue moving forward. Take care of one another, and give our very best to the mission and the American people every day."