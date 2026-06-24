Soldier seeking American citizenship pleads guilty to possessing child pornography during his trial in Korea

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – A Soldier who joined the Army in order to become an American citizen pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography during his trial June 16 at the Camp Humphreys courtroom.

Pfc. Jodane L. Brown, 22, was sentenced by the military judge to 13 months in prison, reduction in rank to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.

Brown, a native of Jamaica, is an aircraft pneudraulics repairer assigned to B Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division.

On Sept. 5, 2024, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The X social media platform reported an account that sent a direct message on May 30, 2024, containing a video of suspected child pornography.

The cybertip included identifying account data such as associated email and phone information, device identifiers, and IP login history which investigators used to connect the online activity to Brown and triggered the investigation.

From there, investigators expanded the inquiry by obtaining access to additional platform data that had been locked, allowing Army CID agents to review the account’s messages and media more broadly.

The review of his account led to enforcement action, where Army CID agents approached Brown in his barracks at Camp Humphreys, advised him of his rights, and began executing steps to preserve digital evidence.

During an interview with investigators conducted April 28, 2025, Brown admitted to purchasing child pornography and viewing it using platforms like X and Telegram. A lawful forensic examination of Brown’s iPhone revealed numerous child pornography files.

“Pfc. Brown was not the person behind the camera when these children were abused, but he made the choice to seek out, possess, and consume the recorded abuse of these children,” said Capt. Kristofher Beralo, prosecutor, Seventh Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “Today’s sentence holds him accountable for that choice.”

“Army CID takes crimes involving the exploitation of children with absolute seriousness, and we pursue these investigations with zero tolerance and zero hesitation,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael DeFamio, Army CID’s Far East Field Office. “We appreciate the work of our partners at OSTC in securing Mr. Brown’s plea and sentence in this case, and we remain committed to ensuring those who harm children are held fully accountable.”

Brown is currently confined at the U.S. Army Regional Correctional Facility – Korea awaiting orders to be transferred to a military corrections facility in the U.S. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.

This case was investigated by Army CID’s Far East Field Office, Camp Humphreys Resident Unit, and prosecuted by Beralo and Capt. Kit Althaea Hammes, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade.

About the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel: The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is composed of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located worldwide, including locations in Europe and Korea. For more information visit http://www.army.mil/ostc.

To Report a Crime: If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at http://www.p3tips.com/armycid.