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    FRCSW Dong Phan Receives Award

    FRCSW Dong Phan Receives Coin

    Photo By Michael A Furlano | Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Commanding Officer, CAPT Shannon Thompson,...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Commanding Officer, CAPT Shannon Thompson, presents a Commanding Officer's Challenge Coin to Mr. Dong Phan in recognition of his unwavering dedication and sustained contributions to aircraft readiness. Mr. Phan's commitment to excellence has directly strengthened Fleet Readiness Center Southwest's mission of delivering combat ready aircraft to the fleet and ensuring the Marines of Camp Pendleton have the capabilities needed to succeed in today's operational environment.

    Mr. Phan's exceptional technical expertise and commitment to the mission have significantly enhanced the operational effectiveness of the H-1 Integrated Maintenance Concept (IMC) program at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Detachment Camp Pendleton. Through outstanding coordination, clear communication, and an unmatched work ethic, he has consistently driven increased operational tempo while reducing turnaround times, even as additional modification requirements were integrated into the Planned Maintenance Interval (PMI) process. Despite logistical challenges, Mr. Phan's extensive maintenance experience, meticulous attention to detail, and willingness to work beyond normal hours ensured aircraft were delivered on schedule and ready for the fleet. His sustained performance directly strengthens naval aviation readiness, increases combat capability, and ensures the Navy and Marine Corps receive mission ready aircraft that enhance lethality and support the warfighter whenever and wherever they are called to serve.

    FRCSW Employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 10:25
    Story ID: 568661
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FRCSW Dong Phan Receives Award, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FRCSW Dong Phan Receives Coin

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