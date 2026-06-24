Making the cut, new partnership ensures consistent Fort Leonard Wood lawn care

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A new Intergovernmental Support Agreement is now active, securing vital upkeep for more than a thousand acres of Fort Leonard Wood, bolstering installation readiness and appearance.

According to Brock Lercher, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood Plans, Analysis and Integration Office project engineer, an Intergovernmental Support Agreement, commonly referred to as an IGSA, is a formal partnership between a military installation and a state, local or tribal government.

“It allows the military to collaborate with these public entities to obtain essential support services. It’s a tool designed to reduce base operating costs, streamline procurement and strengthen our relationship with the local community,” Lercher said.

Under the new lawn care IGSA, Central Ozarks Utility and Service Alliance is responsible for providing all personnel, equipment, supplies and transportation necessary to provide mowing services for more than 1,600 acres across post.

Dax Cogdill, Directorate of Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division chief, said the lawn maintenance started June 1, 2026, when the IGSA officially began, but it will take a few weeks for the group to reach full operational capacity while they procure equipment and onboard staff.

“They project meeting 80% or more of the installation's mowing requirements by the end of July,” Cogdill said.

The seasonal lawn care agreement — for lawn maintenance from March through November — is renewable for up to nine years, securing stability for DPW which has struggled to fill the seasonal government hires in the past, Cogdill said.

“The staffing shortages previously experienced by DPW are expected to be fully resolved under this new model,” he added.

Lercher agreed and said garrison has been working on this new IGSA for several years.

“Mowing, like many base support operations, has been adversely impacted by funding constraints and manpower shortages over the years,” Lercher said. “This agreement solves the garrison’s long-standing struggle to achieve and sustain full mowing capacity.”

Calling this mowing IGSA a “major milestone” for the installation, Lercher said it was achieved through a collaborative effort to resolve complex legislative and legal challenges to secure Department of War approval to transition services previously performed by government civilians.

The new grounds maintenance agreement represents one of nine active IGSAs currently serving Fort Leonard Wood.

“Together, these agreements are highly successful, generating approximately $2.9 million in annual cost savings and cost avoidances for the installation,” Lercher said.

“The garrison team is incredibly proud of our partnership with the CO-USA on this agreement. Ultimately, this IGSA isn't just about cutting grass — it's about leveraging a community partnership to solve a long-standing garrison challenge, allowing us to keep our focus entirely on supporting the warfighter and the mission of Fort Leonard Wood.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2026 Date Posted: 06.26.2026 09:59 Story ID: 568658 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Making the cut, new partnership ensures consistent Fort Leonard Wood lawn care, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.