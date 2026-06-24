19th ESC Soldier Becomes First in Eighth Army to Receive MacArthur Leadership Award

Photo By Sgt. Deziree Keay | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Davey Baik, senior ammunition technician, 6th Ordnance Battalion, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command-Korea, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, reviews transfer paperwork with a Korean Ammunition Support Command employee at an ammunition depot near Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2026. Accurate documentation and coordination help maintain accountability and strengthen combined sustainment efforts between U.S. and Republic of Korea personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea — Ammunition operations rarely make headlines, but they are essential to military readiness and global sustainment operations. For U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Davey Baik, senior ammunition technician for the 6th Ordnance Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, that mission has meant managing billions of dollars in munitions, supporting critical international security efforts and helping ensure U.S. forces remain ready across the Korean Peninsula and beyond.

His efforts recently earned him the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award, making him the first Soldier from both the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and Eighth Army to receive the honor.

The award recognizes company-grade officers and warrant officers who exemplify the ideals of duty, honor and country through leadership, professional competence and service to Soldiers.

For Baik, the recognition carries the weight of the people and organizations that shaped his career, from the leaders who challenged him to the warrant officer cohort he now represents.

“It was honestly humbling,” Baik said. “My first thought wasn’t about myself. It was about the past and present leaders and teammates who have molded me throughout my career. I felt grateful, honored and proud to represent not only my unit but also the Warrant Officer Cohort.”

As the battalion’s senior ammunition technician, Baik helps oversee Class V munitions operations that support training, readiness and operational requirements across the Korean Peninsula. The mission requires accountability, coordination and trust across multiple organizations in a theater where readiness is measured by the ability to respond at a moment’s notice.

For Baik, that mission is a reminder that sustainment is not separate from operations. It is what makes them possible.

“I wish more people understand that logistics is the foundation of operational success,” Baik said. “Whether it’s ammunition, fuel, transportation or maintenance, none of it just happens. Behind every successful operation is a team of professionals ensuring resources arrive at the right place and at the right time.”

Lt. Col. Jason Russell, commander of the 6th Ordnance Battalion, said Baik’s selection reflects both his personal leadership and the strategic importance of the battalion’s mission.

“This is a tremendous honor for CW2 Baik and the 6th Ordnance Battalion,” Russell said. “CW2 Baik was here spearheading our efforts since the start, often on weekends and holidays like Christmas. His leadership efforts sum up the sense of duty and hard work of the Soldiers and civilians in the 6th Ordnance Battalion to accomplish success supporting our crucial strategic missions.”

Russell said the recognition validates the unit’s ability to execute complex sustainment operations with strategic impact while highlighting the professionalism and readiness culture cultivated throughout the organization.

“What truly distinguishes CW2 Baik from his peers is the sheer magnitude of his operational impact, combined with his unique ability to build consensus across echelons and international lines,” Russell said. “He expertly managed over $8.6 billion in U.S. munitions and executed 22 Presidential Determinations to facilitate the delivery of $1.5 billion in critical lethal aid.”

Baik’s contributions also strengthened the alliance that supports security on the Korean Peninsula. Through close coordination with Republic of Korea partners, he helped improve joint planning efforts, build trust, and enhance interoperability across the theater.

Russell said Baik stood out for his ability to take high-level mission requirements and turn them into clear, workable plans while building trust across units, leaders, Soldiers and partner-nation counterparts. Beyond his technical expertise, Russell described Baik as a servant leader committed to continuous learning and professional growth.

“On a personal level, CW2 Baik embodies the ideals of a servant leader and a warrior scholar,” Russell said. “He is deeply committed to self-improvement, introspection and continuous professional development, consistently prioritizing the needs of his team above his own by leading from the front.”

The selection process required Baik to assemble a comprehensive packet and appear before a board that evaluated leadership, character, professional competence and potential. Baik credited Maj. Debraj Mookerjee, the battalion executive officer, for encouraging him to pursue the opportunity.

“As I entered the board, I realized I was no longer representing myself but an entire organization,” Baik said. “I remained focused on doing my best and letting the process take its course.”

Baik is expected to travel to Washington, D.C., to receive the award in person. The trip will mark his first visit to the Pentagon.

For 19th ESC and Eighth Army, Baik’s selection marks a historic milestone and highlights the role sustainment Soldiers play in keeping units ready across the peninsula and beyond.

While the award recognizes individual excellence, Baik said he hopes younger Soldiers and junior leaders see his selection as proof that growth and leadership do not stop at any rank or stage of a career.

“No matter how long you’ve served or how old you are, there is always an opportunity to grow, lead and make a difference.”