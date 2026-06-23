SRF-JRMC Leadership Academy Marks Milestone with 100th Graduate Your browser does not support the audio element.

YOKOSUKA, Japan — The U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) recently marked a significant milestone with the graduation of its 100th student, Hunter Wallen, from the command’s Leadership Development Academy. The milestone came over 13 training sessions in Yokosuka and at SRF-JRMC’s Sasebo Detachment, preparing the next generation of leaders to navigate the complexities of supervision and management.



Wallen returned to his daily duties prepared to implement his newly acquired toolkit. "The LDA was an absolutely fantastic experience for me, both personally and professionally," Wallen said. "I came away with significantly more knowledge than I had prior to starting and walked back into my position immediately using some of the skills I had gained."



Structured into two distinct yet complementary modules, the first week of the academy immerses participants in the concept of "Leading Self." The curriculum delves into foundational topics such as making the critical transition from individual contributor to a supervisory role, managing conflict, and understanding personal leadership styles through DiSC assessments, a behavioral evaluation tool produced by Personality Profile Solutions.

A major cornerstone of this foundational week is a deep dive into emotional intelligence and personal values. Instructors guide students through the four pillars of self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship management. By focusing on essential interpersonal skills like active listening, fostering empowerment, and building personal resilience, the academy ensures its graduates are prepared for the dynamic and often high-pressure operational environment of naval ship repair.



As the course progresses into its second week, the focus shifts externally to "Leading Others." Students learn the practical applications of leadership through sessions on effective time management, productive meetings, and team performance management. The curriculum also addresses vital workplace topics, such as fostering cultural awareness and utilizing the GROW coaching model, produced by InsideOut Development, to unlock potential and build trust among team members.



During the academy's final days, participants learn to navigate high-stakes interactions using the "Crucial Conversations" training developed by Crucial Learning. The coursework culminates in practical exercises that provide dedicated space for students to master these concepts alongside their peers. "Taking two weeks away from daily operations is undeniably a significant commitment for our participants, but the return on that time is invaluable," course instructor Courtney Chapman said. "Seeing them build those supportive relationships and leave with a practical toolkit they can use on day one is the most rewarding part of teaching this course."



With Wallen’s graduation, the academy celebrates 100 leaders empowered to guide their teams and support the broader SRF-JRMC mission. “I would do this course again in a heartbeat if I could, and I’ve already recommended three of my coworkers to look into it,” Wallen said, underscoring the lasting impact of the organization’s investment in its workforce.



For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.