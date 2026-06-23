German Navy crew celebrates historic reunion and international partnership at SAIL250 Maryland

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II | German navy sail training ship Gorch Fock is pictured from the main deck while moored in Baltimore, June 25, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland. The vessel welcomed visitors as part of an international gathering of tall ships celebrating maritime heritage and international partnerships. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) — Leaders aboard the German Navy sail training ship Gorch Fock said SAIL250 Maryland offers cadets and crews an opportunity to strengthen international partnerships while celebrating a shared maritime heritage spanning generations.

Capt. Elmar Bornkessel, commanding officer of Gorch Fock, described Baltimore as a fitting venue for one of the most significant gatherings of the ship’s sister vessels in decades. After participating in SAIL250 Virginia, the crew sailed to Baltimore eager to continue the celebration.

“We are here in Baltimore for SAIL250,” Bornkessel said. “We are really excited about what will happen over the next couple of days.”

Bornkessel previously served as an exchange officer with the U.S. Navy aboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70) from 2004 to 2006, making the return to Hampton Roads and the Mid-Atlantic region especially meaningful. “It was like a homecoming,” he said of returning to Norfolk Naval Station.

One of the event’s highlights for the captain is the rare reunion of four active Gorch Fock-class sailing ships: Germany’s Gorch Fock, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, Portugal’s NRP Sagres, and Romania’s NMS Mircea. The vessels share a common lineage dating back to German-built sail training ships of the 1930s and are scheduled to participate in commemorative events and races during the SAIL250 festivities.

Lt. Robert Meier, the ship’s navigator, echoed the enthusiasm for the international gathering and said the visits to Norfolk and Baltimore have provided memorable experiences for both crew members and cadets.

“We have been in Norfolk as participants of the sail there, and now in Baltimore,” Meier said. “These are great events.”

Beyond the ceremonies and port visits, Meier said the voyage showcases German naval tradition while fostering friendships among allied nations. Excitedly, he also identified bratwurst as his favorite food and said he proudly supports Germany’s national teams in international competition.

As thousands of visitors explore the waterfront, Bornkessel encouraged the public to step aboard and experience the ship firsthand.

“We invite everybody to visit us,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to experience German naval tradition aboard this wonderful ship.”

SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland.