Tyndall Airmen showcase AI innovations

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.— In an email sent to the Department of War in December 2025, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed personnel to incorporate artificial intelligence into daily workflows and battle rhythms.



“By mastering this tool, we will outpace our adversaries,” he said.



Answering the strategic call to action,the 325th Fighter Wing is accelerating operational readiness by bringingemerging technologiesdirectly to the unit level.



To highlight the wing’s modern solutions, Tyndall hosted an Artificial Intelligence and Automation Showcase June 17, 2026.



Capt. Stephen Cox, 325th Force Support Squadron military personnel flight commander and Tyndall innovation cell lead, said the event aimed to show Airmen how easily they can integrate these resources into their work centers.



"There are many capabilities that have been made accessible,” Cox said. “You don't have to pay any extra fee for them.”



One of the featured projects was anF-35 Sustainment Power Business Intelligence Dashboard developed by Staff Sgts. Christopher Sawyer and Kristian Green, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officers in charge of deployment spares packages and F-35 sustainment, respectively. The dashboard combines PowerPoint and Excel reports into a single platform, giving leaders direct access to real-time F-35 metrics and providing a solution that can easily expand across the broader F-35 community.



Just as fabricating a custom part saves aircraft downtime, creating an automated digital workflow reclaims time for Airmen to focus on warfighting capabilities.



"It's advancing the ways we do a number of activities, whether it's proofreading emails or analyzing vast amounts of inputs and consolidating it into one report,” Cox said.



The showcase also highlighted several other innovative AI applications of AI across the wing. Tech. Sgt. David Volberg, a contracting officer with the 325th Contracting Squadron, demonstrated how AI can aid customers with requirement development, assist contracting members with market research and streamline contract administration functions.



Additionally, Tech. Sgt. John Lewis, 325th Operations Support Squadron radar approach control senior watch supervisor, presented how Tyndall’s air traffic controllers use AI to streamline training pipelines, reduce administrative delays and help supervisors efficiently manage daily facility staffing.



By bridging the gap between administrative systems and modern technology, AI tools enable Airmen to focus on the wing’s goal of projecting unrivaled combat airpower.



“Technology is moving incredibly fast, and we can't afford to be bogged down by outdated processes," said Sawyer. "Using AI doesn't replace the Airmen, it takes the busywork off our plates so we can focus on the bigger picture.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2026 Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:59 Story ID: 568609 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall Airmen showcase AI innovations, by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.