Forging the Future of Naval Aviation: Inside the Elite Schools for Instructor Pilots Your browser does not support the audio element.

The journey of a naval aviator, from landing on a moving aircraft carrier to executing complex global missions, begins with one critical element: a world-class instructor. At the Flight Instructor Training Units (FITU) and Helicopter Instructor Training Unit (HITU), the U.S. Navy’s most experienced aviators are transformed into the elite mentors responsible for shaping the next generation of pilots and flight officers.



Each training air wing under the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) hosts a FITU or HITU tailored to specific aircraft and training stages. The structural breakdown ensures focused expertise across the fleet. Training Air Wings (TW) 1 and 2 operate FITUs dedicated to developing instructors for the advanced strike training phases. Meanwhile, the FITU at Training Air Wing (TW) 4 produces instructors for primary flight training, alongside instructors for intermediate and advanced phases of multi-engine pipeline. Training Air Wing (TW) 5 utilizes a dual approach: operating a FITU to qualify primary flight instructors, while a dedicated HITU prepares rotary-wing instructors for teaching intermediate and advanced phases. Training Air Wing (TW) 6 operates multiple FITUs that focus on each instructional phase of Naval Flight Officer (NFO) training.



These units welcome seasoned aviators from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as our trusted allies and international partners. They arrive with diverse operational experience and are forged into a unified, expert team of educators. This commitment to a common standard is the bedrock of safety and success in naval aviation.



"Standardization is paramount," said Lt. Cmdr. Dane R. Thorleifson, CNATRA’s pipeline training officer. "Especially in flight school where we are creating the foundation for excellence that pilots will carry with them throughout their careers."



Prospective instructors master their craft through a rigorous curriculum of advanced academics, state-of-the-art simulators, and live flights. This training builds unshakable confidence, preparing them to handle any situation with poise and precision. They also learn to be vigilant mentors, physically positioning themselves in the cockpit to safeguard the student pilot during high-risk maneuvers like takeoffs and landings.



However, becoming an instructor is more than just technical skill. The curriculum is deeply focused on leadership and mentorship, designed to build a student's confidence, character, and judgment. Instructors, known as "onwings," are paired with students to personally guide their progress, building bonds that often last a lifetime.

Cmdr. Craig D. Johnson, FITU officer in charge at Training Air Wing 4, knows this bond well. "I am still in touch with my onwing that taught me 19 years ago," he said. "I love every day that I get to get in that plane and impart knowledge. There’s a reason I’ve done this for four tours."



This dedication creates a powerful cycle of excellence. The most experienced instructors earn advanced qualifications and train the next wave of incoming instructors, ensuring that expertise is continually passed down.

“It’s beyond just being a good pilot,” Johnson added. “It's about having the patience, compassion, and commitment to safety to mentor these students and forge the best pilots in the world.”



Headquartered at NAS Corpus Christi, CNATRA oversees five training air wings and 17 squadrons across Florida, Mississippi and Texas, conducting primary, intermediate and advanced flight training for U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and ally and partner military students.