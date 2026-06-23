Reinforcing collective strength: AFSOC hosts International Air and Space Attachés

Photo By Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli | U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen, left, speak with members of the Department of the Air Force Foreign Liaison Office International Air and Space Attaché delegation, right, during an immersion tour at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 10, 2026. The engagement provided more than 20 representatives from Allied and partner nations with a firsthand look at AFSOC's specialized airpower capabilities and contributions to global security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli | U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen, left, speak with members of the Department of...... read more read more

Air Force Special Operations Command hosted the Department of the Air Force Foreign Liaison Office International Air and Space Attaché delegation for an immersion tour at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 10, 2026.

The engagement provided more than 20 representatives from Allied and partner nations with a firsthand look at AFSOC's specialized airpower capabilities and contributions to global security.

Sponsored by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the DAFFLO program immerses international attachés in U.S. military operations and culture,fostering collaboration. During the visit, the delegationexaminedAFSOC's unique mission sets,reinforcing strategic partnershipsbetween the U.S. and partner nations.

During an AFSOC mission briefing, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Clay Freeman, AFSOC deputy commander, emphasized the role of international collaboration and the command's ongoing investment in its people.

“Our strategic advantage is in our relationships with each and every one of you,” Freeman said. “We are stronger as a coalition because of the teamwork and the teammates sitting at this table.”

Throughout the tour, attachés participated in mission briefings, explored aircraft static displays, and engaged directly with Air Commandos. Emphasizing the Special Operations Forces Truth that "humans are more important than hardware," subject matter experts demonstrated AFSOC’s threat-informed, asymmetric capabilities and highlighted the importance of joint training to enhance interoperability.

Royal Canadian Air Force Col. Barry Leonard, a visiting attaché,shared that the tour showcased AFSOC’s continuous innovation regarding its equipment and the development of its highly-skilled teams. He also stressed the need for Allies to operate seamlessly together in today's complex threat environment.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now and things are a lot less predictable than they have been in the past,” Leonard said. “The strength of Allies and the strength of our partnerships really reinforces our ability to deter any adversary.”

Ultimately, thetour reinforced how professional exchanges build shared understandingandprovide opportunities for future collaboration. By prioritizing burden-sharing and adapting alongside allies, AFSOC ensures the Joint Force and international partners maintain a decisive advantage in a constantly-changing environment.