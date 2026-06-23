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    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D

    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D

    Photo By Senior Airman Renee Finona | U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School graduates' certificates lay ready for a...... read more read more

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Renee Finona 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing celebrated the graduation of Airman Leadership School Class 26-D, June 18.

    ALS is a five-week professional military education course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory responsibilities through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication and the profession of arms.

    During the course, students developed the skills necessary to lead Airmen, foster teamwork and contribute to mission success across the Air Force.

    The class’ senior advisor, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Bradford Schroeder, 315th Training Squadron operations superintendent and guest speaker, emphasized that leadership is a long-term responsibility and that the training received in ALS is designed to prepare graduates not only for their expected duties, but also for future challenges they may not anticipate.

    Schroeder also presented central leadership as an equation: competence + motivation + dependability = influence. This equation was used to explain what makes a strong Airman and an effective supervisor.

    ALS provides enlisted Airmen with a deeper understanding of their role as military supervisors and the impact they have on accomplishing the Air Force mission.

    Through classroom instruction, peer collaboration and leadership exercises, graduates are equipped to meet the challenges of increased responsibility and guide the next generation of Airmen.

    Congratulations to the graduates of ALS Class 26-D:

    Senior Airman Casey Abella-Scott, 47th Flying Training Wing Wing Staff Agencies
    Senior Airman Jayvon Bracey, Goodfellow Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Jerwin De Vera, 17th Force Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Latreon Jackson, 47th Security Forces Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Jamal Jordan, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Samiya Little, 17th Communications Squadron
    Senior Airman Ari Payne, 17th Force Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Michael Rigaud, 17th Training Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Richard Ryberg, Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Michael Keith San Jose, Laughlin Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Di’Que Tate, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Gregory Taylor, Goodfellow Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Carson Vozza, 47th Communications Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:12
    Story ID: 568600
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D, by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D
    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D
    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D
    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D
    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D
    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D
    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D
    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D
    Goodfellow celebrates ALS Class 26-D

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    TAGS

    Graduation Ceremony
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    professional military education
    Airman Leadership School

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