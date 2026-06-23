Photo By Cai Pyle | The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Comptroller Summit...... read more read more Photo By Cai Pyle | The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Comptroller Summit Team was recently selected for the Calendar Year 2025 (CY25) Department of Navy (DON) Financial Management Awards for team achievement in Enhancing Highly Skilled Engaged FM Workforce, Echelon III and below category. From left to right: Michael “Roy” Tweedy, Tyren J. Newberry, Kayla M. Hudak, Binh T. Nguyen, Kenneth Virtue, Jocelyn D. Hall. Not pictured: Samantha M. Bender (U.S. Navy photo by Cai Pyle, CTR) see less | View Image Page

NSWCPD Comptroller Summit Team Earns Department of the Navy Financial Management Award Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) was recently notified that its Comptroller Summit Team earned a Department of the Navy (DON) Financial Management Award for Calendar Year 2025.



The Department of the Navy Financial Management Awards recognize individuals and teams whose work strengthens financial management, improves business practices, supports stewardship, and advances mission readiness across the DON.



The NSWCPD Comptroller Summit Team was selected for the “Contribution to Enhance Highly Skilled Engaged Financial Management Workforce” category for Echelon III and below commands.



Led by NSWCPD Comptroller Jocelyn (Joyce) Hall, the team included Samantha Bender, Kayla Hudak, Tyren Newberry, Binh Nguyen, Michael Tweedy, and Ken Virtue.



“This recognition reflects the professionalism, initiative, and mission focus of NSWCPD’s financial management workforce,” Hall said. “The Comptroller Summit Team saw an opportunity to strengthen collaboration, improve readiness, and connect employees more directly to the fleet impact of their work. Their efforts produced measurable results for the command and set a strong example of how business excellence supports warfighting readiness.”



The team was recognized for developing and executing NSWCPD’s first Comptroller Summit, a professional development event designed to strengthen workforce cohesion, increase cross-functional knowledge, and reinforce the connection between financial management and the Navy’s mission.



The June 17, 2025, summit brought together NSWCPD financial management professionals for a full day of training, leadership engagement, and team-building activities. The event also qualified for Continuing Education and Training credits, reducing the need for external vendor training and creating direct cost savings for the command.



The summit’s agenda included a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator presentation, breakout sessions focused on team dynamics, and activities that required participants to work across functional areas to solve problems. These activities were designed to break down organizational silos and improve collaboration across the Comptroller workforce.



The team also secured presentations from senior financial management leaders, including the Director of Financial Management Operations and Analysis in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and the Director of Financial Operations at the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Centers. A presentation on wartime readiness further connected the workforce’s daily responsibilities to the warfighter's needs.



Career development was another key focus of the summit. A panel featuring graduates of NAVSEA’s Journey Level Leadership Program and the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) helped introduce employees to professional growth opportunities, which contributed to an increase in applications to NPS programs.



The team’s efforts received strong feedback from participants, who highlighted therelevance and actionabilityof the summit's content in a post-event survey. This positive momentum carried over into the Command Climate Survey, which showed a notable increase in employee ratings for being“Engaged & Committed”and“Supporting Leadership.”



The Comptroller Summit Team plans to build on the success of the inaugural event by hosting another summit in summer 2026.



NSWCPD employs about 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support staff. The team focuses on research and development, testing and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and materials for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD also serves as the main organization responsible for providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.