459th AES combines with NDMS for training Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 459th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron recently held a training event at Joint Base Andrews with the National Disaster Medical System in the National Capital Region. The AES planned this hands-on demo on May 5, 2026, aboard both a 459th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker and a Navy C-130 in preparation for future training opportunities with an eventual exercise of these capabilities at Washington Dulles International Airport.



“The 459th AES and 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron personnel were able to interact with our NCR civilian Emergency Management Services (Fire and Medical) partners regarding a transfer of medical care from the Military Health System to civilian care,” said Col. Jennifer Cowie, Commander, 459th AES. “Shortfalls and gaps in patient hand off and potential challenges in transferring medical equipment, medications and documentation were discussed.”



“Learning how to transfer our wounded warriors to the next level of care in a larger scale is important so that we can pre-emptively identify shortfalls and work through optimal solutions before this capability is needed,” said Cowie.



In the future training together, the 459th AES and NDMS will review the region’s ability to handle military casualties during a Large-Scale Contingency Operation scenario.This LSCO is a pilot project born out of a National Defense Authorization Act requirement from approximately five years ago.



How it started? The Fellowship Director and Section Chair, Disaster and Operational Medicine, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, George Washington University Dr. Laura Tilley, contacted the 459th AES and presented an opportunity to exercise this plan at Dulles airport. So, the AES stepped forward and planned this hands-on demonstration in preparation for future training opportunities with the supporting agencies of the regional NDMS.