(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas DDRO Program Collaborates to Empowers Colleyville Youth

    COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Asiah Phillips 

    Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force

    Texas DDRO Program Collaborates to Empowers Colleyville Youth

    AUSTIN, Texas— Members of the Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program, in collaboration with the Recovery Resource Council, conducted Positive Action group sessions with students at Heritage Middle School, Jan. 15, 2026 in Colleyville, TX as part of ongoing substance misuse prevention and community resilience efforts.

    SPC Audrey Leach, Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Specialist, led the outreach presentation, which engaged approximately 230 students and focused on promoting healthy decision-making, personal responsibility and awareness of risk behaviors. Students participated in structured discussions on making positive choices and were introduced to the core skills they will develop throughout the Positive Action program, reinforcing the connection between daily habits and long-term well-being.

    Task force members administered a pre-assessment reviewing foundational prevention concepts, including understanding what constitutes a drug, recognizing signs of depression and substance misuse, and identifying healthy behaviors. The sessions encouraged students to reflect on their current knowledge and consider how building these skills can help them stay safe, protect their goals and make responsible decisions when facing challenges.

    The Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program partners with schools and community organizations across Texas to strengthen prevention education, promote healthy lifestyles and support a safer, drug-free future for Texas communities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 14:09
    Story ID: 568582
    Location: COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas DDRO Program Collaborates to Empowers Colleyville Youth, by SSgt Asiah Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    counterdrug
    Texas Military Department
    DDRO
    Community Relations
    drug & alcohol abuse prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version