Texas Task Force Briefs Uvalde College Faculty on Fentanyl Risks

AUSTIN, Texas— Members of the Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program, in collaboration with the South Texas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, conducted a fentanyl awareness presentation for faculty at Southwest Texas College in Uvalde, TX, Jan. 7, 2026, to support community-wide prevention efforts.

Sgt. AnaKarina Arguello, Drug Demand Retention Outreach Specialist, led the presentation in conjunction with the STX HIDTA. The presentation engaged approximately 33 faculty members and focused on current data, emerging trends and prevention strategies related to the public health risks associated with fentanyl. Task force members highlighted the increasing prevalence of fentanyl and its impact on communities, emphasizing the role educators play in early awareness, prevention and student safety.

By connecting fentanyl education to campus and community safety, the outreach reinforced how informed faculty can help identify risk factors, provide accurate information and support students affected by substance misuse. The session fostered productive dialogue and strengthened collaboration between law enforcement, public health partners and the college to enhance awareness and prevention initiatives across the region.

The Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program partners with federal, state and local agencies to deliver prevention education, increase public awareness and promote a safer, drug-free future for Texas communities.