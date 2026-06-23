U.S. Navy Announces USS Nimitz to Join International Naval Review 250 in New York City

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer | An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6, conducts a vertical replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, April 23, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer) see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK CITY (June 25, 2026) – The U.S. Navy announced today the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) will participate in the International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York City, July 3-8, 2026.

Nimitz joins a robust, previously announced lineup of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels, as well as participation from more than 50 allied and partner nations, converging on New York Harbor to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

As the most iconic serving aircraft carrier in the U.S. fleet and the lead ship of her class, Nimitz brings unparalleled historical significance to what will be the largest international maritime spectacle in U.S. history. Named for World War II Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, the carrier represents more than 50 years of active global defense, having played pivotal roles in missions ranging from Operation Desert Storm to Operation Inherent Resolve.

“Adding USS Nimitz to the International Naval Review 250 roster brings a legendary piece of American naval history and maritime dominance directly to the heart of this celebration,” said Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “For five decades, the Sailors aboard Nimitz have stood the watch, defending freedom and ensuring global maritime security. Having this iconic warship anchor in New York Harbor alongside our international partners will be a breathtaking tribute to our nation’s 250th anniversary and a powerful demonstration of American resolve.”

The arrival of Nimitz underscores the core themes of INR 250: celebrating the strength of international partnerships, showcasing the professionalism of the Sailors who make up the fleet, and honoring the deep, historical naval ties of New York City.

During the week-long event, Nimitz will be a centerpiece of the fleet following the monumental Parade of Sail July 4. While anchored, the ship expects to host distinguished visitors, and her crew of thousands of Sailors will engage with the citizens of New York and New Jersey through community relations projects, public events, and memorial ceremonies.

“The Sailors of USS Nimitz are honored to represent the Navy and our nation at INR 250," said Capt. Joseph Furco, Nimitz’s commanding officer. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase the dedication, pride, and professionalism of ‘Team Nimitz’ as well as the enduring capability of this incredible ship on a global stage. We are humbled to be the iconic symbol of America’s unparalleled sea power.”

Additional details regarding ship locations, aerial reviews, and media availabilities surrounding Nimitz’s arrival will be released soon.

For more information about the INR 250, participating ships, and a schedule of public events, please visit https://www.navy.mil/Navy-250/Events/INR-2026/.