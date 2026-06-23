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SSgt Asiah Phillips

Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force

DDRO Presentation

January 28, 2026

Texas Counterdrug DDRO Promotes Time Management as Prevention Tool

AUSTIN, Texas— Members of the Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program delivered an attendance and time management presentation to students at Triumph Public High School West Campus, Jan. 14, 2026 in El Paso, TX, as part of ongoing community prevention efforts.

The presentation was led by Spc. Isabelle Nethers, Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Specialist assigned to the West Texas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program. The outreach engaged approximately 130 students and emphasized how foundational life skills such as punctuality, accountability and effective time management contribute to long-term success and reduce the risk of substance misuse. Task force members connected daily habits to broader personal and professional goals, highlighting how positive decision-making can help students navigate challenges both in and out of the classroom.

“Consistency creates momentum,” said Nethers. “Through helping students build routines and accountability, we're supporting healthy ways to handle stress and reduce risky behaviors, like substance use.”

Through interactive discussion, students were encouraged to reflect on their routines and identify practical strategies to improve attendance, manage responsibilities and maintain focus. The presentation framed prevention as a proactive process, reinforcing consistent habits and informed choices play a critical role in building resilience and supporting a healthier, drug-free lifestyle.

The Texas Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program supports statewide prevention initiatives through strategic community engagement, partnering with schools and local organizations to strengthen awareness, promote healthy behaviors and protect Texas communities from the impacts of substance abuse.