Sustaining the Force: Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command Enables Expeditionary Medicine Worldwide

Photo By Julius Evans | Williamsburg, VA - NMRLC hosted facility tours during the 2026 Navy Medicine Logistics Symposium that spanned much of the Hampton Roads, Tidewater, VA area. Preparing to brief visitors on the Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Suite (ERSS) and the En Route Care System (ERCS) were HM1 Skyler Holt, LS1 Sherrion Robinson, NMRLC Expeditionary Medical Logistics director Lt. Cmdr. Jason Kouche, and Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Wilkinson. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Julius Evans | Williamsburg, VA - NMRLC hosted facility tours during the 2026 Navy Medicine Logistics...... read more read more

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Across the globe, as U.S. Naval forces project power and maintain maritime security, a highly specialized and often unseen element ensures these warfighters are protected. For the medical component of these global operations, the foundational logistical backbone is provided by the Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC).

Situated at the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA, NMRLC has the critical mission to develop, acquire, produce, field, and sustain medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high end competition, crisis, and combat.

This specialized command relies on timely and consistent production and activation of Expeditionary Medical Systems (EXMEDS) in support of exercises and real-world operations. The NMRLC’s Expeditionary Medical Logistics Directorate led by Lt. Cmdr. Jason Kouche and his team of highly skilled logisticians are responsible for executing production, sustainment, and activation of EXMEDS to support operational mission requirements.

Operating in dynamic and austere environments requires the joint forces to be a medically ready force. An important component of this effort is the deployment of EXMEDS. Ranging from mobile surgical teams to scalable expeditionary hospitals, EXMED platforms bring life-saving capabilities directly to the point of need.

The Mission: Equipping the Medical Force NMRLC serves a vital role in ensuring that Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces are medically equipped to handle operations in any expeditionary environment. During high-end competition or rapid response scenarios, this means designing and assembling medical capability sets tailored for immediate employment.

“The deployment of any EXMED capability requires immense logistical foresight,” said Kouche, referring to the high intensity labor stages the equipment goes through at various aspects of preparation for shipment. “These platforms utilize state-of-the-art surgical equipment, highly sensitive diagnostic tools, and comprehensive pharmaceutical sets. NMRLC answers this call by ensuring that every EXMED component is outfitted with the exact materiel solutions required to maximize force survivability.”

Expeditionary environments present complex operational challenges, from extreme climates to austere infrastructure. To ensure readiness, NMRLC leverages its robust capabilities to send forward EXMED equipment packages specifically tailored for the demands of combatant commanders.

Lifecycle Management and Global Readiness Long before the first boots hit the ground or a ship leaves port, NMRLC teams work to design, assemble, and field the highly specialized systems these units use to conduct their missions. By meticulously managing the lifecycle of these medical assets, NMRLC guarantees that EXMED platforms arrive in theater with medical gear that is fully operational, calibrated, and ready for the immediate demands of the mission.

Modern military operations rely heavily on rapid deployment and medical readiness. By providing the fully equipped platforms that EXMED units require, NMRLC acts as the key logistical enabler for health service support worldwide.

“Whether supporting allied exercises, humanitarian assistance missions, or forward combat operations, NMRLC’s preparatory work ensures the materiel supporting these medical experts has the highest levels of medical readiness as possible,” said Jo Anne Driscole, EML’s deputy director.

Ultimately, the global success of expeditionary medicine demonstrates NMRLC’s indispensable value. Through rigorous planning, outfitting, and lifecycle management, the EML directorate ensures that whenever and wherever the call for medical support arises, the materiel and equipment are already in place to keep the warfighter in the fight.