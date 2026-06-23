(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Statement on U.S. military support to Venezuela earthquake relief

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Southern Command       

    As directed by the Department of War, U.S. Southern Command is currently working with the Department of State to support U.S. government relief operations in Venezuela in response to yesterday's devastating earthquakes.

    Our joint forces are moving quickly to bring the unmatched airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities of the U.S. military to help save lives and support the Government of Venezuela during this crisis.

    The command has established an operational planning team that includes experienced subject matter experts from the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, who are advising staff and leadership responsible for disaster relief planning and mission-related decisions.

    The command has also initiated close coordination with other partners and allies in the region who have pledged to join the international assistance underway to aid the people of Venezuela in their time of need.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:39
    Story ID: 568563
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Statement on U.S. military support to Venezuela earthquake relief, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    disaster response
    Venezuela
    disaster relief
    SOUTHCOM
    VenEarthquake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version