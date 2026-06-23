School Counselor and Oregon Army National Guard Officer Recognizes Supportive Employers Your browser does not support the audio element.

Balancing military service and a civilian career takes commitment, flexibility and support from employers who understand the demands of both roles.



For Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Brian Jackson, that support comes from his colleagues and supervisors at Westview and Southridge high schools in the Beaverton School District.



On June 11, representatives from Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) visited both schools to recognize school leaders and staff members nominated by Jackson for their support of his military service.

Jackson serves as a school counselor and coach while also serving in the Oregon Army National Guard. He nominated several administrators and supervisors for ESGR awards recognizing their commitment to supporting National Guard and Reserve service members.



The Patriot Award recognizes individual supervisors who provide exceptional support to National Guard and Reserve members and their families. The Seven Seals Award is ESGR's broadest recognition for organizations that demonstrate significant support for the Guard and Reserve mission.



John Monroe, an Oregon ESGR volunteer and employee at Intel, presented the awards during ceremonies at both schools.



"I am honored that I get to give out these awards to deserving people who take care of our military," Monroe said. "But it is not about me. It is about companies and managers doing the right thing. We are just recognizing that."



ESGR is a Department of War program that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component service members and their civilian employers. The organization works to educate employers about military service obligations and recognize workplaces that go above and beyond in supporting employees who serve.



According to Monroe, employer recognition programs help reinforce workplace cultures where military service members can successfully balance their civilian careers with military responsibilities.

"Recognition encourages workplaces where service members can effectively balance military duties and civilian employment without fear of discrimination," Monroe said.



Supportive employers also contribute to military readiness by ensuring service members can attend training, deployments and other military obligations while maintaining successful civilian careers.



Many employers may not fully understand the protections available to service members under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), Monroe said. Common misconceptions include believing military service requires employer permission or that certain protections only apply to involuntary military service.



ESGR works to address those misconceptions through employer outreach, education and recognition programs.

Organizations seeking to become more military-friendly can support service members through flexible leave policies, leadership training on military culture, veteran mentorship programs and workplace practices that recognize the value of military experience.



For Jackson, the recognition ceremony provided an opportunity to publicly thank the supervisors and administrators who have supported both his professional responsibilities as a school counselor and his service in the Oregon Army National Guard.



Their support reflects a broader commitment shared by many Oregon employers who recognize that military service and civilian careers can strengthen one another, benefiting employees, organizations and the communities they serve.