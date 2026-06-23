Photo By Cpl. Thomas Dixon | Staff Sgt. Erick Grasham (right) and Pfc. Nathan Lawson (left), assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, operate tactical electronic warfare systems during Spectrum Blitz at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, June 23, 2026. Spectrum Blitz is USAREUR-AF’s premier electronic warfare competition designed to validate platoon readiness, certify tactical software, and identify the top EW platoon in Europe through objective, metrics-based competition across a realistic operational environment that supports readiness, modernization, and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Thomas Dixon) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cpl. Thomas Dixon | Staff Sgt. Erick Grasham (right) and Pfc. Nathan Lawson (left), assigned to 173rd...... read more read more

Spectrum Blitz 26 Enhances Electronic Warfare Readiness at Hohenfels

HOHENFELS, Germany — Soldiers assigned to various units in U.S. Army Europe and Africa participated in Spectrum Blitz 26, an annual exercise designed to enhance proficiency across the electromagnetic spectrum and strengthen readiness for future operations, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Hohenfels Training Area in Hohenfels, Germany, June 20-25, 2026.

This exercise brought together electronic warfare professionals to train on specialized systems and refine tactics, techniques and procedures, and test their abilities to operate effectively in a contested electromagnetic environment.

For Staff Sgt. Trevor Cheatwood, electronic warfare senior lead chief, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Spectrum Blitz serves as a critical opportunity to evaluate and improve the capabilities of electronic warfare Soldiers.

“The purpose of this rotation is to certify our electronic warfare Soldiers on their job-specific tasks,” said Cheatwood. “It allows higher headquarters to understand that we know how to do our job and that we’re capable of executing our mission.”

Throughout the exercise, Soldiers trained on several electronic warfare systems, including the Beast+ and Kraken. These systems enable operators to detect, identify and monitor activity across the electromagnetic spectrum, providing commanders with critical information during operations.

“Our equipment allows us to find transmissions on the spectrum,” said Cheatwood. “The more proficient we become with these systems, the better we can support the mission and provide information to commanders.”

Spectrum Blitz also provided Soldiers with valuable hands-on experience using systems that may not be employed regularly during day-to-day operations.

“We’ve had the opportunity to spend more time working with the Beast and the Kraken systems,” said Cheatwood. “Having time to actually use the equipment and become more familiar with it helps us build confidence and improve our overall proficiency.”

As electronic warfare continues to play an increasingly important role in modern military operations, training exercises such as Spectrum Blitz help Soldiers develop the skills necessary to operate in a complex and evolving battlefield environment. The JMRC exercise allows participants to apply technical knowledge while reinforcing the fundamentals required to detect and analyze signals across the spectrum.

According to Cheatwood, the training environment in 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area reinforces a key Army principle.

“Everything we do out here is what we expect to do in a real-world situation,” said Cheatwood. “We train as we fight. Being proficient with our equipment, trusting our equipment and following our tactics, techniques and procedures are all things that translate directly to operational missions.”

The exercise also challenged Soldiers to work together as a cohesive team while solving technical problems in real time. As the JMRC rotation progressed, Cheatwood observed significant growth among his Soldiers and credited their success to teamwork and initiative.

“When we first started, things were a little slow while we worked through some challenges,” said Cheatwood. “But my team has shown a lot of progression. The mistakes we made at the beginning are no longer relevant, and they’ve done a really good job out here.”

That growth extended beyond technical proficiency. Cheatwood noted that experienced Soldiers regularly stepped forward to mentor newer team members, helping build confidence and strengthen the overall capability of the unit.

“One of the biggest leadership traits I’ve seen is initiative,” said Cheatwood. “If one of my newer Soldiers isn’t comfortable with a system, I’ve seen my Soldiers step in, assist them and help them learn. They’re making each other better electronic warfare professionals.”

While many of the technical skills trained during Spectrum Blitz can be replicated at home station, JMRC’s concentrated environment allows Soldiers to reinforce those skills while operating alongside other electronic warfare professionals. The event provides an opportunity to validate procedures, share knowledge and gain experience with systems in realistic training scenarios.

As the Army continues to modernize and prepare for multidomain operations, electronic warfare remains a critical capability. The electromagnetic spectrum has become an increasingly important domain, and exercises such as Spectrum Blitz help ensure Soldiers are prepared to operate effectively within it.

“Spectrum Blitz helps us improve how we operate as electronic warfare professionals,” said Cheatwood. “It also demonstrates why electronic warfare is important to the Army. As the exercise continues to grow, it shows that there is a reason why electronic warfare capabilities are needed across the force.”

By bringing together Soldiers, systems and expertise in a realistic training environment, Spectrum Blitz 26 continues to strengthen the Army’s electronic warfare community and prepare Soldiers for the challenges of future operations.