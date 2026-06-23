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    Strengthening ties: USAG Wiesbaden DES hosts German Police Officers

    Strengthening ties: USAG Wiesbaden DES hosts German Police Officers

    Photo By Natalie Simmel | Director of Emergency Services Lt. Col. Johnny Ryan Howze shows a German police...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    06.23.2026

    Story by Natalie Simmel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Strengthening ties: USAG Wiesbaden DES hosts German Police Officers
    CLAY KASERNE, Germany – United States Army Garrison Wiesbaden's Directorate of Emergency Services welcomed 39 German police officers from the city of Wiesbaden on June 24, 2026, as part of their department outing.
    The German Police and the U.S. Military Police work side by side every day, coordinating closely to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of everyone living and working in the region. From routine operations to joint response efforts, this daily collaboration reflects a partnership built on trust, professionalism, and mutual respect.

    This event reflected that ongoing working relationship and gave the German guests a detailed look into operations and community life on the installation.

    “The close cooperation between the German Police and the American Military Police is not only valuable, it is essential," said Paula Ohl, Support Services Specialist with the DES Law Enforcement Division, “We are happy to host our Host Nation partners and to continue nurturing this important relationship."

    During their visit the group toured the Military Police facility, where they gained firsthand insight into the daily operations, capabilities, and collaborative procedures of their American counterparts.

    The guests also received an introduction and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fire Station, showcasing the readiness and dedication of our first responders.

    The group then set out on a guided bus tour through the garrison.

    Along the way, the visitors learned about the history of the airfield and the location of key facilities important to civilian employees — offering a window into the everyday life of the garrison community.

    That partnership will continue at the upcoming German-American Friendship Fest from July 1 to July 5, where both police forces will once again work together to support a safe and successful event for the community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 08:27
    Story ID: 568532
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strengthening ties: USAG Wiesbaden DES hosts German Police Officers, by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strengthening ties: USAG Wiesbaden DES hosts German Police Officers
    Strengthening ties: USAG Wiesbaden DES hosts German Police Officers
    Strengthening ties: USAG Wiesbaden DES hosts German Police Officers

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