U.S. Naval Base Guam to Participate in Exercise Citadel Pacific 2026

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 19, 2026) – U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) will participate in the annual Commander, Naval Installations Command (CNIC) force protection exercise Citadel Pacific 2026 (CP26) June 22 – 30.



The annual operational exercise is designed to enhance the readiness and capability of the installation to respond to internal or external threats. Exercise CP26 is not in response to any specific threat but is a regularly scheduled exercise.



Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal base operations, but there may be times when exercise events cause increased traffic around the installation, occasional delays in base access, and gate closures. Area residents may also see increased first responder activity associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.



As part of the exercise, the Giant Voice (GV) public address systems at NBG installations will be activated, and residents in surrounding areas will hear exercise announcements regarding force protection conditions throughout the week. The use of the GV system adds realism to the exercise.



For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, visit the Naval Base Guam website at [https://jrm.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Guam/](https://jrm.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Guam/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExNndocE41bGRuYmdBellpa3NydGMGYXBwX2lkEDIyMjAzOTE3ODgyMDA4OTIAAR7uROeWwO1xmoaogdPnqzOEeMhZ9eihkKHnt9UfJ6F12Bu4dCbSSCLDRqGP7g_aem_4gE8wT9u_c8h9wTcAvrtLw) or follow NBG on Facebook at [US Naval Base Guam](https://www.facebook.com/USNavalBaseGuam?__cft__[0]=AZYDDPzj58eiUx4KrNTX-okMHR_ReV6RodK_vC1JvHiSNQOqSd1SjuU-twtGApvyDA9WJgIpTa98Gpa7rVQUGzCaX-LVxc5reCE5_CfI3ILmCFfGiPFCloBZVhgfe4aeZckmdUcoTAYkcFsaVJjxlWWVNsd72PI4HFKfh_Kc4zJ-0IZaaw4Lve9KBpDPkkrjXWA&__tn__=-]K-R)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2026 Date Posted: 06.24.2026 22:05 Story ID: 568521 Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Base Guam to Participate in Exercise Citadel Pacific 2026, by Valerie Lynn Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.